PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-week high as rate cut seen spurring Chinese buying
March 2, 2015 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-week high as rate cut seen spurring Chinese buying

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* China cuts rates again to boost economy; firm buying
interest
    * India keeps gold import duty
    * Coming up: U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI; 1500 GMT

 (Updates prices)
    By Manolo Serapio Jr
    March 2 (Reuters) - Gold rose to its highest level in nearly
two weeks on Monday, backed by firm Chinese demand after a
weekend interest rate cut     in China aimed at shoring up the
economy, which some analysts said could also benefit bullion.
    "The prospects of better growth and stronger income should
boost gold-buying in China," said Howie Lee, an investment
analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
    Spot gold was up 0.7 percent at $1,221.40 an ounce by
0701 GMT, just off a session high of $1,223.20, its loftiest
since Feb. 17. It fell 5.5 percent in February, its biggest
monthly loss since September.
    Gold bounced back from a seven-week low last week following
the return of Chinese buyers from the Feb. 18-24 Lunar New Year
break. 
    The price has since found support above $1,200. Premiums for
physical gold at the Shanghai Gold Exchange stayed firm at
around $4-$5 an ounce over the global spot benchmark on Monday.
    U.S. gold for April delivery gained 0.7 percent to
$1,221.20 an ounce.
    China's central bank said the 25 basis point cut in the
benchmark lending and deposit rates "does not represent a change
in the direction of monetary policy". 
    "We do not rule out another 25 bps rate cut alongside
further RRR (reserve requirement ratio) easing in the next 3-6
months if oil prices stabilise and food inflation remains under
wraps," Mizuho Bank said in a note. 
    Lee expects China's gold imports to improve this year after
falling to 813.13 tonnes last year from a record 1,158.16 tonnes
in 2013.
    "2014 was a disastrous year, given the excessive buying in
2013. This year there should be a normalisation of buying in
China," he said. 
    Gold may struggle to keep gains if Friday's U.S. non-farm
payrolls data "proves to be exceptional again", added Lee.
Expectations of a U.S. interest rate rise amid an improving
economy led by gains in its labour market have weighed on gold
prices.
    On Friday, fourth-quarter U.S. economic growth was revised
down to a 2.2 percent annual pace from 2.6 percent.
 
    Elsewhere, India will introduce gold deposit accounts to
utilise the 20,000 tonnes available within the country and
launch a sovereign gold bond, but it kept the import duty at a
record 10 percent in a setback for jewellers. 

 Precious metals prices 0701 GMT
 Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    
 Spot Gold        1221.40    8.85   +0.73      3.20
 Spot Silver        16.71    0.11   +0.66      6.70
 Spot Platinum    1187.00    3.25   +0.27     -1.08
 Spot Palladium    815.72    0.66   +0.08      2.90
 COMEX GOLD APR5  1221.20    8.10   +0.67      3.13        
 COMEX SILVER MAY5  16.74    0.18   +1.10      7.31         
 Euro/Dollar       1.1173
 Dollar/Yen        119.77

 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 

 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in  Manila; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
