PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near $1,200, set for weekly dip on robust dollar
March 6, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near $1,200, set for weekly dip on robust dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 6 (Reuters) - Gold held below $1,200 an
ounce on Friday and was headed for a fifth weekly decline in
six, with he dollar near 11-year highs on expectations of strong
U.S. jobs data and an interest rate hike.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,199.61 an ounce
by 0028 GMT, after falling for four straight sessions to
Thursday. The metal is down about 1 percent for the week. 
    * All eyes were on the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due
later in the day to gauge the strength of the economy and how
that will affect the timing of any interest rate hike by the
Federal Reserve.
    * Higher rates could hurt demand for non-interest-bearing
assets such as gold and further boost the dollar. A stronger
greenback also dents bullion's appeal as a safe-haven.
    * Analysts polled by Reuters expect U.S. payrolls to have
increased 240,000 last month and the jobless rate to have ticked
down to 5.6 percent from 5.7 percent.
    * The dollar hovered at 11-year highs against a basket of
major currencies early on Friday. 
    * It was also helped by weakness in the euro, which stayed
under pressure after the European Central Bank said it would
kick off its 1 trillion euro bond-buying programme next week.
    * Investor sentiment towards gold has been bearish lately.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, saw its holdings drop to a one-month low
of 760.80 tonnes this week, having posted a near 8-tonne fall on
Monday, its biggest one-day outflow for the year.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700 Germany Industrial output Jan 
    0745 France Trade data Jan 
    1000 Euro zone Revised GDP Q4 
    1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Feb 
    1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Feb 
    1330 U.S. International trade Jan

    PRICES AT 0028 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change  Pct chg
                                          
 Spot gold        1199.61    1.41     0.12
 Spot silver        16.21    0.05     0.31
 Spot platinum    1177.24    2.74     0.23
 Spot palladium    824.75       1     0.12
 Comex gold        1199.4     3.2     0.27
 Comex silver       16.21   0.052     0.32
 Euro              1.1026                 
 DXY               96.358                 
                                          
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

