PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-month low on US rate expectations

SINGAPORE, March 10 (Reuters) - Gold was stuck near three-month lows on Tuesday on renewed expectations of a mid-year hike in U.S. interest rates and as the dollar scaled a fresh 11-year peak. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,166.26 an ounce by 0040 GMT, close to a three-month low of $1,163.45 reached on Friday. * Gold took a hit from Friday's strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls data that boosted expectations the Federal Reserve would begin increasing interest rates in June. * Higher interest rates could dent demand for assets that do not pay interest such as gold, and boost the dollar. * The greenback climbed to its highest since September 2003 against a basket of major currencies, denting bullion's appeal as a safe haven. * Investor positioning indicated bearishness in the market. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.43 percent to 753.04 tonnes on Monday - their lowest in more than a month. * Traders were also eyeing talks over the Greek debt crisis, where prolonged uncertainty could help safe-haven bullion. * Finance experts from Greece will open talks about economic reforms on Wednesday with officials from the European Union, the ECB and the International Monetary Fund. * The ECB's Governing Council is set to hold a teleconference on Thursday to discuss extending emergency liquidity assistance for Greek banks. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar held near multi-year highs on the yen and euro on Tuesday amid starkly different outlooks for global interest rates, while Asian investors braced for more economic news from China. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices Feb 0130 China Producer prices Feb 1300 U.S. NFIB business optimism Feb 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Jan PRICES AT 0040 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1166.26 -0.29 -0.02 Spot silver 15.71 -0.01 -0.06 Spot platinum 1147.3 4.05 0.35 Spot palladium 818.9 -1.1 -0.13 Comex gold 1165.6 -0.9 -0.08 Comex silver 15.72 -0.056 -0.35 Euro 1.0825 DXY 97.874 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)