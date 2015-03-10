FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-month low on US rate expectations
#Gold Market Report
March 10, 2015 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-month low on US rate expectations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 10 (Reuters) - Gold was stuck near
three-month lows on Tuesday on renewed expectations of a
mid-year hike in U.S. interest rates and as the dollar scaled a
fresh 11-year peak. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,166.26 an ounce
by 0040 GMT, close to a three-month low of $1,163.45 reached on
Friday. 
    * Gold took a hit from Friday's strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls
data that boosted expectations the Federal Reserve would begin
increasing interest rates in June. 
    * Higher interest rates could dent demand for assets that do
not pay interest such as gold, and boost the dollar.
    * The greenback climbed to its highest since September 2003
against a basket of major currencies, denting bullion's appeal
as a safe haven. 
    * Investor positioning indicated bearishness in the market.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.43 percent to 753.04
tonnes on Monday - their lowest in more than a month.
    * Traders were also eyeing talks over the Greek debt crisis,
where prolonged uncertainty could help safe-haven bullion.
    * Finance experts from Greece will open talks about economic
reforms on Wednesday with officials from the European Union, the
ECB and the International Monetary Fund.
    * The ECB's Governing Council is set to hold a
teleconference on Thursday to discuss extending emergency
liquidity assistance for Greek banks.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar held near multi-year highs on the yen and
euro on Tuesday amid starkly different outlooks for global
interest rates, while Asian investors braced for more economic
news from China.    
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130 China Consumer prices Feb 
    0130 China Producer prices Feb 
    1300 U.S. NFIB business optimism Feb 
    1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Jan

    PRICES AT 0040 GMT
 Metal           Last      Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold        1166.26    -0.29    -0.02
 Spot silver        15.71    -0.01    -0.06
 Spot platinum     1147.3     4.05     0.35
 Spot palladium     818.9     -1.1    -0.13
 Comex gold        1165.6     -0.9    -0.08
 Comex silver       15.72   -0.056    -0.35
 Euro              1.0825                  
 DXY               97.874                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

