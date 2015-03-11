PRECIOUS-Gold stuck near 3-month low as dollar strength weighs

SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - Gold hovered near its lowest in over three months on Wednesday, hurt by consecutive losses in the last seven sessions as a robust dollar and expectations of higher U.S. interest rates curbed appetite for the metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had ticked up slightly to $1,163.15 an ounce by 0042 GMT, after dropping 4 percent in the seven sessions to Tuesday. * The metal slumped to $1,155.60 in the previous session, its lowest since Dec. 1. * Bullion has taken a hit from stronger-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls data that renewed expectations the Federal Reserve would begin to increase interest rates in June. * Higher rates could dent demand for assets that do not pay interest such as gold, and boost the dollar. * The U.S. dollar hit a near 12-year peak against the euro and touched its highest level against the Japanese yen in nearly eight years on Tuesday, buoyed by the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme, as well as expectations for a mid-year rate hike. * The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, hit its highest since September 2003. * Other precious metals have also taken a hit along with gold. Platinum slumped to its lowest since July 2009 on Tuesday, while silver fell to a two-month low in the same session. * U.S.-based gold miner Allied Nevada Gold Corp filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, buckling under a heavy debt load amid weaker metal prices. * Venezuela's central bank is in talks with Wall Street banks to create a gold swap that would allow it to monetize some $1.5 billion of the metal held as international reserves, according to government sources familiar with the operation. * The platinum market is expected to be in deficit of 235,000 ounces this year, a report by the World Platinum Investment Council estimated on Wednesday, down 66 percent from 2014 levels, on stronger mining and recycling supply growth. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The benchmark S&P 500 stock index tumbled to close at its lowest in more than a month on Tuesday. Concerns over Greece added to the bearish mood on Wall Street, as technical negotiations intended to prevent Greece going bankrupt will start on Wednesday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0530 China Industrial output Feb 0530 China Retail sales Feb 0530 China Urban investment Feb 1800 U.S. Federal budget Feb PRICES AT 0042 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1163.15 1.97 0.17 Spot silver 15.66 0.05 0.32 Spot platinum 1130.6 2.7 0.24 Spot palladium 802.5 1.5 0.19 Comex gold 1162.6 2.5 0.22 Comex silver 15.66 0.027 0.17 Euro 1.0698 DXY 98.634 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)