PRECIOUS-Gold stuck near 3-month low as dollar strength weighs
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
China takes aim at high-end solar market
#Gold Market Report
March 11, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold stuck near 3-month low as dollar strength weighs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - Gold hovered near its lowest
in over three months on Wednesday, hurt by consecutive losses in
the last seven sessions as a robust dollar and expectations of
higher U.S. interest rates curbed appetite for the metal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had ticked up slightly to $1,163.15 an
ounce by 0042 GMT, after dropping 4 percent in the seven
sessions to Tuesday.
    * The metal slumped to $1,155.60 in the previous session,
its lowest since Dec. 1.
    * Bullion has taken a hit from stronger-than-expected U.S.
nonfarm payrolls data that renewed expectations the Federal
Reserve would begin to increase interest rates in June.
    * Higher rates could dent demand for assets that do not pay
interest such as gold, and boost the dollar.   
    * The U.S. dollar hit a near 12-year peak against the euro
and touched its highest level against the Japanese yen in nearly
eight years on Tuesday, buoyed by the European Central Bank's
bond-buying programme, as well as expectations for a mid-year
rate hike. 
    * The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, hit its highest since
September 2003.
    * Other precious metals have also taken a hit along with
gold. Platinum slumped to its lowest since July 2009 on
Tuesday, while silver fell to a two-month low in the same
session.
    * U.S.-based gold miner Allied Nevada Gold Corp 
 filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, buckling
under a heavy debt load amid weaker metal prices.
    
    * Venezuela's central bank is in talks with Wall Street
banks to create a gold swap that would allow it to monetize some
$1.5 billion of the metal held as international reserves,
according to government sources familiar with the operation.
 
    * The platinum market is expected to be in deficit of
235,000 ounces this year, a report by the World Platinum
Investment Council estimated on Wednesday, down 66 percent from
2014 levels, on stronger mining and recycling supply growth.
    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The benchmark S&P 500 stock index tumbled to close at its
lowest in more than a month on Tuesday. Concerns over Greece
added to the bearish mood on Wall Street, as technical
negotiations intended to prevent Greece going bankrupt will
start on Wednesday. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0530 China Industrial output Feb 
    0530 China Retail sales Feb 
    0530 China Urban investment Feb 
    1800 U.S. Federal budget Feb

    PRICES AT 0042 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change  Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1163.15    1.97     0.17
 Spot silver         15.66    0.05     0.32
 Spot platinum      1130.6     2.7     0.24
 Spot palladium      802.5     1.5     0.19
 Comex gold         1162.6     2.5     0.22
 Comex silver        15.66   0.027     0.17
 Euro               1.0698                 
 DXY                98.634                 
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
