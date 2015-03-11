FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold stuck near 3-month low as dollar strength weighs
March 11, 2015 / 3:39 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold stuck near 3-month low as dollar strength weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects third bullet point to say platinum at lowest since
2009, not 2006)
    * Gold holds losses from seven consecutive sessions
    * Dollar index at highest in over 11 years
    * Platinum trades at lowest since 2009

    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - Gold hovered near its lowest
in over three months on Wednesday, hurt by consecutive losses in
the last seven sessions as a robust dollar and expectations of
higher U.S. interest rates curbed appetite for the metal.
    Spot gold had ticked up slightly to $1,162.85 an
ounce by 0314 GMT, after dropping 4 percent in the seven
sessions to Tuesday. The metal slumped to $1,155.60 in the
previous session, its lowest since Dec. 1.
    Bullion has taken a hit from stronger-than-expected U.S.
nonfarm payrolls data on Friday that renewed expectations the
Federal Reserve would begin to increase interest rates in June.
    Higher rates could dent demand for assets that do not pay
interest such as gold, and boost the dollar, which was trading
at its highest in over 11 years against a basket of major
currencies. 
    "The possibility of further dollar gains is weighing on gold
but Asian demand is emerging and may lend support for prices,"
said HSBC analyst James Steel.
    A robust dollar tends to dent the yellow metal's safe-haven
appeal, while also making it more expensive for holders of other
currencies. 
    However, the drop in gold to multi-month lows has attracted
some bargain hunters in Asia, the top bullion consuming region. 
    In China, the metal was traded at a premium of about $5 an
ounce more than the global benchmark, an indication of good
buying interest.
    Sustained physical buying could provide a floor for falling
gold prices.
    Another factor that could support prices is further weakness
in global equity markets that could boost safe-haven bids.
    Asian stocks fell to a two-month low on Wednesday as nervous
markets recoiled on worries about an earlier U.S. interest rate
hike, while the S&P 500 posted its worst decline in two
months overnight.    
    Other precious metals have also taken a hit along with gold.
    Platinum slumped to its lowest since July 2009 on
Tuesday, while silver fell to a two-month low in the same
session, though both the metals were a tad firmer on Wednesday.
    
    PRICES AT 0314 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change  Pct chg
                                    
 Spot gold         1162.85    1.67     0.14
 Spot silver          15.7    0.09     0.58
 Spot platinum      1132.8     4.9     0.43
 Spot palladium      803.5     2.5     0.31
 Comex gold         1162.5     2.4     0.21
 Comex silver        15.68   0.047      0.3
 Euro                1.068                 
 DXY                98.786                 
                                    
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

