PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-month low after eight-day losing streak

SINGAPORE, March 12 (Reuters) - Gold traded near a three-month low on Thursday, struggling to get past losses from the last eight sessions, as the metal continued to be hammered by a strong dollar amid increasing expectations of a rate hike in the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was firm at $1,154.76 an ounce by 0036 GMT. It fell to a fresh low of $1,147.10 on Wednesday, the lowest since Dec. 1. * Tracking gold, other precious metals have also headed lower. Platinum was trading near its lowest since 2009, while silver hovered near a three-month low. * Bullion has taken a big hit since Friday when data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by a stronger-than-expected number. * Expectations the Federal Reserve will end its near-zero rate policy given a tightening labour market propelled an index which measures the dollar against six major currencies to an almost 12-year high on Wednesday. * Some Fed officials have hinted that the Fed might act soon on rates. Richard Fisher, president of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, said this week the U.S. central bank should promptly end its easy monetary policy and press ahead with an interest rate hike, followed by a set of gradual moves higher. * Markets believe higher rates would dent demand for assets that don't pay interest such as gold. A stronger greenback also dents bullion's safe-haven appeal. * Technical outlook for gold also looked weak, with several analysts saying the next support level for gold was near $1,130, a level last seen in November. * Investors have been pulling out of bullion, given the bullish outlook for dollar. SPDR Gold Trust <GLD, the world's top gold-back exchange-traded fund, saw its holdings drop to their lowest in over a month earlier this week. * In other industry news, Russia's 2015 gold production is likely to rise by 3 percent in annual terms to 298 tonnes, Sergei Kashuba, head of Russia's Gold Producers Union, told reporters on Wednesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The euro wallowed just above a fresh 12-year low early on Thursday having faced an unrelenting onslaught this week as the European Central Bank kicked off its 1 trillion euro bond-buying campaign.