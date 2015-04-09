FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold slips on renewed bets for U.S. rate hike in June
#Gold Market Report
April 9, 2015 / 12:35 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on renewed bets for U.S. rate hike in June

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 9 (Reuters) - Gold retreated for a third
session in a row on Thursday after comments from Federal Reserve
officials and minutes of the U.S. central bank's meeting last
month suggested that a rate increase in June remained on the
cards despite recent weak data.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was off 0.1 percent at $1,201 an ounce by
0022 GMT. 
    * Bullion hit a session low of $1,197.45 on Wednesday after
two Fed officials said the U.S. central bank could still
increase interest rates in June. The minutes of the Fed's March
17-18 meeting showed it concluded with the Fed opening the door
to a June rate hike, and that "several participants" went on
record saying they expected upcoming economic data would warrant
an initial rate increase that month. 
    * Data last week showing U.S. jobs grew at the slowest pace
in more than a year in March fueled expectations that a rate
hike could happen later than June, sending gold to a seven-week
peak above $1,220 on Monday.
    * U.S. gold for June delivery dropped 0.2 percent to
$1,200.80 an ounce.
    * Newmont Mining Corp said it will go ahead with
building the first phase of its Long Canyon gold mine in Nevada.
   
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar hovered at one-week highs early on Thursday,
having enjoyed another leg up after two influential Fed
officials kept alive expectations for a hike in interest rates
sometime this year. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0600   Germany           Industrial output             Feb
    0600   Germany           Trade data                    Feb
    1230   U.S.              Weekly jobless claims         
    1400   U.S.              Wholesale inventories         Feb
       
  Precious metals prices 0022 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    
  Spot Gold        1201.00   -1.40   -0.12      1.47
  Spot Silver        16.45    0.00   +0.00      5.04
  Spot Platinum    1159.00   -4.98   -0.43     -3.41
  Spot Palladium    752.98   -2.07   -0.27     -5.01
  COMEX GOLD JUN5  1200.80   -2.30   -0.19      1.41         
  COMEX SILVER MAY5  16.44   -0.02   -0.12      5.36          
  Euro/Dollar       1.0779
  Dollar/Yen        120.17
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
