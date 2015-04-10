FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold near one-week low as US rate hike bets boost dollar
#Gold Market Report
April 10, 2015 / 12:30 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near one-week low as US rate hike bets boost dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 10 (Reuters) - Gold hovered near a one-week
trough on Friday and was set to snap a three-week rally,
pressured by renewed expectations for a U.S. rate hike this year
despite recent soft economic data.    
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,194.71 an ounce
by 0017 GMT, after slipping to a session low of $1,192.30 on
Thursday. Bullion is down 1.3 percent so far this week following
a three-week rise.
    * U.S. gold for June delivery was also nearly flat
at $1,194.60 an ounce.
    * Bullion prices were back to levels where they were before
the release of much softer-than-expected U.S. employment data
last week. That lifted gold to a seven-week high above $1,220 on
Monday as investors pared back forecasts for a U.S. rate
increase following the dismal jobs number.
    * The non-interest bearing metal took a hit from comments
from Federal Reserve officials which suggested that a rate hike
in June could still be in play, along with minutes of the Fed's
March meeting that opened the door to an increase during that
month. 
    * Gold prices could drop to five-year lows this year,
extending two years of decline before they rebound in 2016 on a
demand recovery in Asia, GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters said.
 
    * Gold demand in the world's biggest consumer India risks
falling for a second straight year in 2015, as millions of
Indian farmers hit by erratic weather and falling commodity
prices trim purchases. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar held at three-week highs against a basket of
major currencies as the hapless euro extended its decline and
disappointing trade data knocked sterling. 
    * U.S. crude oil held above $50 a barrel on strong German
economic data and uncertainty about negotiations on Iran's
nuclear programme. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0130  China            Consumer prices               Mar
    0130  China            Producer prices               Mar
    0645  France           Industrial output             Feb
    1230  U.S.             Import prices                 Mar
    1230  U.S.             Export prices                 Mar
    1800  U.S.             Federal budget                Mar
        
  Precious metals prices 0017 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    
  Spot Gold        1194.71    0.25   +0.02      0.94
  Spot Silver        16.17    0.06   +0.37      3.26
  Spot Platinum    1154.24   -0.26   -0.02     -3.81
  Spot Palladium    758.98   -1.00   -0.13     -4.25
  COMEX GOLD JUN5  1194.60    1.00   +0.08      0.89         
  COMEX SILVER MAY5  16.17   -0.01   -0.04      3.66          
  Euro/Dollar       1.0664
  Dollar/Yen        120.53
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
        

 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
