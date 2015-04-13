PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,200, but U.S. rate hike worries weigh

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - Gold steadied above $1,200 an ounce on Monday after rising more than 1 percent in a chart-based rebound the session before, but persistent concern that the U.S. central bank is on course to lift rates this year should cap any gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,207.81 an ounce by 0015 GMT. Bullion climbed 1.1 percent on Friday as bulls attempted to push the price past the $1,210 resistance level. * U.S. gold for June delivery was up 0.3 percent at $1,207.90 an ounce. * Federal Reserve official Jeffrey Lacker repeated his call for the U.S. central bank to consider hiking interest rates in June, and said there was no shame in adjusting them lower again if economic data demanded it. * Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets on COMEX gold futures and options for the second straight week during the week ended April 7, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed. * Africa's top gold mining company AngloGold Ashanti is entering second-round talks with two potential partners or buyers for its Cripple Creek & Victor mine in the United States, the Financial Times reported. * China's state-run Shanghai Gold Exchange said it was working on launching new price benchmark fixing products. Sources said in February that the bourse would launch a yuan-denominated gold fix this year as China, the world's top gold producer, seeks to gain more say over pricing. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The euro slumped for a fifth straight session against the U.S. dollar on Friday to a 3-1/2 week low as falling European interest rates drove investors into greenbacks and the yen. World equity markets tested record highs. DATA AHEAD (GMT) China Trade data Mar 0645 France Current account Feb 1800 U.S. Federal budget Mar Precious metals prices 0015 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1207.81 0.16 +0.01 2.05 Spot Silver 16.48 0.05 +0.30 5.24 Spot Platinum 1170.10 0.35 +0.03 -2.48 Spot Palladium 774.97 1.09 +0.14 -2.24 COMEX GOLD JUN5 1207.90 3.30 +0.27 2.01 COMEX SILVER MAY5 16.47 0.08 +0.51 5.55 Euro/Dollar 1.0609 Dollar/Yen 120.13 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)