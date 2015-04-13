FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,200, but U.S. rate hike worries weigh
#Gold Market Report
April 13, 2015 / 12:30 AM / in 3 years

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,200, but U.S. rate hike worries weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - Gold steadied above $1,200
an ounce on Monday after rising more than 1 percent in a
chart-based rebound the session before, but persistent concern
that the U.S. central bank is on course to lift rates this year
should cap any gains. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,207.81 an ounce by 0015
GMT. Bullion climbed 1.1 percent on Friday as bulls attempted to
push the price past the $1,210 resistance level.
    * U.S. gold for June delivery was up 0.3 percent at
$1,207.90 an ounce.
    * Federal Reserve official Jeffrey Lacker repeated his call
for the U.S. central bank to consider hiking interest rates in
June, and said there was no shame in adjusting them lower again
if economic data demanded it. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets
on COMEX gold futures and options for the second straight week
during the week ended April 7, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed. 
    * Africa's top gold mining company AngloGold Ashanti
 is entering second-round talks with two potential
partners or buyers for its Cripple Creek & Victor mine in the
United States, the Financial Times reported. 
    * China's state-run Shanghai Gold Exchange said it was
working on launching new price benchmark fixing products.
Sources said in February that the bourse would launch a
yuan-denominated gold fix this year as China, the world's top
gold producer, seeks to gain more say over pricing.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro slumped for a fifth straight session against the
U.S. dollar on Friday to a 3-1/2 week low as falling European
interest rates drove investors into greenbacks and the yen.
World equity markets tested record highs.  

    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
           China              Trade data                 Mar
    0645   France             Current account            Feb
    1800   U.S.               Federal budget             Mar
    
  Precious metals prices 0015 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg   
  Spot Gold        1207.81    0.16   +0.01      2.05
  Spot Silver        16.48    0.05   +0.30      5.24
  Spot Platinum    1170.10    0.35   +0.03     -2.48
  Spot Palladium    774.97    1.09   +0.14     -2.24
  COMEX GOLD JUN5  1207.90    3.30   +0.27      2.01         
  COMEX SILVER MAY5  16.47    0.08   +0.51      5.55          
  Euro/Dollar       1.0609
  Dollar/Yen        120.13
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)

