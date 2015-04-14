FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold sticks below $1,200, U.S. rate hike outlook in focus
#Gold Market Report
April 14, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold sticks below $1,200, U.S. rate hike outlook in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Gold hovered below $1,200 an
ounce on Tuesday after slipping nearly 1 percent the session
before, pressured by the possibility that U.S. interest rates
could rise in the near term.
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,198.20 an ounce
at 0023 GMT.
    * U.S. gold for June delivery was steady at
$1,198.30 an ounce.
    * Recent comments from Federal Reserve officials suggest the
U.S. central bank has not ruled out the chance of raising
interest rates by June even as some analysts doubt that
possibility amid signs of renewed economic weakness.
  
    * A U.S. rate increase which would be the first in nearly a
decade dims the appeal of assets such as gold which does not pay
interest.
    * Still, spot gold has not fallen too far off a seven-week
top above $1,220 reached last week, indicating bulls were ready
to push prices higher if more signs emerge that a U.S. rate hike
would be delayed. 
    * Canadian gold miners Alamos Gold Inc and AuRico
Gold Inc unveiled a $1.5 billion merger plan, setting
the stage for possible competing offers as miners scout for
assets amid slowing growth and weaker gold prices.
 
    * Greece denied a report by the Financial Times that it was
preparing for a debt default if it did not reach a deal with its
creditors by the end of the month and said the negotiations were
proceeding "swiftly" towards a solution. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The yen hovered just below a two-year peak against the
euro on Tuesday and was broadly firmer versus other major
currencies as investors shed bearish positions overnight. 
    * Equities in major markets slipped on Monday, weighed down
by Wall Street on trepidation over first-quarter earnings.
 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0600  Germany             Wholesale price index          Mar
    0900  Euro zone           Industrial production          Feb
    1230  U.S.                Retail sales                   Mar
    1300  U.S.                NFIB business optimism         Mar
    1400  U.S.                Business inventories           Feb
        
  Precious metals prices at 0023 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    
  Spot Gold        1198.20   -0.07   -0.01      1.24
  Spot Silver        16.25   -0.06   -0.37      3.77
  Spot Platinum    1149.90    0.65   +0.06     -4.17
  Spot Palladium    766.72   -0.42   -0.05     -3.28
  COMEX GOLD JUN5  1198.30   -1.00   -0.08      1.20          
  COMEX SILVER MAY5  16.26   -0.03   -0.19      4.24          
  Euro/Dollar       1.0577
  Dollar/Yen        120.00
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
       

 Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
