PRECIOUS-Gold steadies away from 2-wk low as US retail sales miss
#Gold Market Report
April 15, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies away from 2-wk low as US retail sales miss

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 15 (Reuters) - Gold steadied away from a
two-week low early on Wednesday after U.S. retail sales rose
less than expected in March, but a recovering dollar could cap
any rise in bullion prices.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,192.93 an ounce by 0026
GMT, after touching its lowest in two weeks at $1,183.68 on
Tuesday.
    * U.S. gold for June delivery was also little
changed at $1,192.90 an ounce.
    * Markets are focusing on China's gross domestic product
data on Wednesday morning that could show the extent of slowdown
in the world's second-largest economy. China is also the world's
No. 2 gold consumer.
    * China's annual economic growth likely slowed to a six-year
low of 7 percent in the first quarter as demand at home and
abroad faltered, a Reuters poll showed, fanning expectations
that authorities will have to roll out more policy stimulus to
avert a sharper slowdown. 
     * U.S. retail sales rose 0.9 percent in March, just below
market expectations for a 1-percent increase. But it marked the
first monthly rise since November, suggesting a sharp slowdown
in economic growth in the first quarter was temporary.
 
    * Raising U.S. interest rates this year, as most Federal
Reserve officials expect, would be "inappropriate" because it
would delay the return of too-low inflation to the U.S. central
bank's 2 percent goal, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana
Kocherlakota said. 
    * Recent shifts in exchange rates should help the global
economy, boosting Japan and Europe in particular, amid
increasing divergence in the growth paths of the world's major
economies, the International Monetary Fund said. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Investors in Asian equities took a cautious stance ahead
of an anxiously-awaited reading on China's growth pulse.
  
    
    DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
    0200   China           GDP                             Q1
    0200   China           Industrial output               Mar
    0200   China           Retail sales                    Mar
    0200   China           Urban investment                Mar
    0900   Euro zone       Eurostat trade                  Feb
    1145  European Central Bank announces policy meeting outcome
    1230   U.S.            New York Fed manufacturing      Apr
    1315   U.S.            Industrial output               Mar
    1400   U.S.            NAHB housing market index       Apr
    
  Precious metals prices at 0026 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    
  Spot Gold        1192.93   -0.15   -0.01      0.79
  Spot Silver        16.17    0.06   +0.37      3.26
  Spot Platinum    1151.50    0.65   +0.06     -4.03
  Spot Palladium    762.72    2.74   +0.36     -3.78
  COMEX GOLD JUN5  1192.90    0.30   +0.03      0.74         
  COMEX SILVER MAY5  16.15   -0.01   -0.07      3.53          
  Euro/Dollar       1.0632
  Dollar/Yen        119.54
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
