FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold firms near $1,200 but poised for second weekly dip
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
April 17, 2015 / 12:50 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold firms near $1,200 but poised for second weekly dip

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Gold firmed around $1,200 an
ounce on Friday but the metal was headed for its second straight
weekly drop, weighed down by speculation over the timing of an
interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,200.10 an
ounce by 0040 GMT, after dropping 0.3 percent on Thursday. The
metal is down 0.6 percent for the week.
    * Investors are closely watching U.S. economic data to gauge
when the Fed will begin to raise interest rates. Strong data
could prompt the U.S. central bank to soon hike rates, a move
that could dent demand for bullion.
    * However, despite sluggish data and a softer dollar on
Thursday, bullion logged in losses on mixed signals regarding
the rate hike.    
    * Data on Thursday showed U.S. housing starts rose far less
than expected in March and factory activity in the mid-Atlantic
region grew modestly this month, suggesting the economy could
struggle to rebound from a soft patch hit in the first quarter.
    * There are expectations growth will rebound in the second
quarter, but the lukewarm data suggest the momentum will
probably not be strong enough for the Federal Reserve to start
raising interest rates before September. 
    * Fed officials on Thursday were at public odds over when
the U.S. central bank should start raising rates.
 
    * Physical demand for gold has also been subdued with prices
holding near the key $1,200 mark.
    * Investors will be watching more U.S. data due later in the
day and the dollar for trading cues. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar wallowed at its lowest in over a week against a
basket of major currencies early on Friday, having suffered yet
another setback overnight in the hands of more underwhelming
U.S. economic data. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0800 Euro zone Current account Feb 
    0900 Euro zone Consumer prices final Mar 
    1230 U.S. Consumer prices Mar 
    1400 U.S. Leading index Mar 
    1400 U.S. University of Michigan sentiment index Apr

    PRICES AT 0040 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1200.1     2.95     0.25
 Spot silver        16.33     0.08     0.49
 Spot platinum     1161.7     5.35     0.46
 Spot palladium    778.65      3.3     0.43
 Comex gold        1200.1      2.1     0.18
 Comex silver      16.295    0.011     0.07
 Euro              1.0781                  
 DXY               97.526                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.