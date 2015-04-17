FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold firms near $1,200, poised for second weekly dip
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
April 17, 2015 / 3:55 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold firms near $1,200, poised for second weekly dip

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Gold ticks up after overnight losses
    * Headed for second straight weekly drop
    * Coming up: U.S. Consumer prices for March at 1230 GMT

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Gold firmed near $1,200 an
ounce on Friday but the metal was headed for its second straight
weekly drop, weighed down by uncertainty over the timing of an
interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve. 
    Spot gold edged up to $1,200.80 an ounce by 0701 GMT
after dropping 0.3 percent on Thursday. The metal has lost 0.6
percent this week. 
    Expectations that the U.S. central bank would start raising
rates in June have been reassessed after recent sluggishness in
U.S. economic data and many are now betting that policy will not
be tightened until September
    Strong data could still prompt the U.S. central bank to
raise rates sooner, which would dent demand for bullion, and the
uncertainty has led to caution in bullion markets.
    However, gold failed to benefit from weak data on Thursday
on U.S. housing starts and factory activity in the mid-Atlantic
region, nor from a resulting drop in the dollar. 
    "Until upcoming economic data makes the U.S. rate picture a
little more clear, we believe gold is likely to remain stuck in
choppy, directionless trading in the near term," said HSBC
analyst James Steel.
    Adding to the uncertainty were comments from Fed officials
on Thursday that showed officials at odds over the timing of the
rate move. 
    Investors will be watching U.S. inflation data later on
Friday for more clues about the economy. 
    Dollar moves will also be monitored. The dollar wallowed at
its lowest in over a week against a basket of major currencies
on Friday. 
    Further weakness in the dollar could push up gold prices as
bullion is seen as a safe-haven asset.
    Elsewhere, physical buying in the world's top two
gold-consuming countries remained slow this week. Premiums in
China improved only slightly and those in India slipped as
prices stabilised at $1,200 an ounce. 
    Among other precious metals, silver and platinum
 were headed for weekly declines, while palladium 
was poised for its third straight weekly gain.
        
    PRICES AT 0701 GMT
 Metal           Last     Change   Pct chg
                                   
 Spot gold        1200.8     3.65      0.3
 Spot silver       16.28     0.03     0.18
 Spot platinum      1159     2.65     0.23
 Spot palladium    778.5     3.15     0.41
 Comex gold       1200.3      2.3     0.19
 Comex silver     16.245   -0.039    -0.24
 Euro             1.0762                  
 DXY              97.644                  
                                   
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry, Alan
Raybould and Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.