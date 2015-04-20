FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains above $1,200 on weaker dollar
#Gold Market Report
April 20, 2015 / 12:50 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains above $1,200 on weaker dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - Gold extended gains on
Monday on a softer dollar, despite U.S. data showing an uptick
in inflation that could prompt the Federal Reserve to hike rates
sooner rather than later.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold ticked up 0.1 percent to $1,205.51 an
ounce by 0035 GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent on Friday. 
    * Data on Friday showed U.S. consumer prices increased for a
second straight month in March on rising gasoline and housing
costs, a sign of an uptick in inflation that should keep the Fed
on course to start raising interest rates this year.
 
    * Signs of a possible early hike in interest rates would
have typically sent bullion prices lower. As a
non-interest-paying asset, gold's appeal would have been
reduced.
    * However, weakness in the dollar provided a boost for gold.
The dollar edged lower against a basket of major currencies
early on Monday after dropping nearly 2 percent last week as
underwhelming U.S. data prompted the market to trim long
positions. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.41 percent to
739.07 tonnes on Friday.
    * However, other data on Friday showed hedge funds and money
managers cut their bullish bets in gold futures and options
during the week ended April 14. 
    * Investors were eyeing the Fed's policy meet later this
month for stronger clues about the timing of a rate hike. 
    * Markets were also watching developments in China, where
the central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash that banks
must hold as reserves, adding more liquidity to the world's
second-biggest economy to help spur bank lending and combat
slowing growth. 
    * Easing measures could boost demand for gold in China, the
world's second biggest gold consumer.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar got off to a sleepy start on Monday, in
contrast to a more sprightly performance by its Australian and
New Zealand peers in the wake of China's latest stimulus
injection. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany Producer prices Mar 
    1230 U.S. National activity index Mar

    PRICES AT 0035 GMT    
 Metal            Last     Change  Pct chg
                                          
 Spot gold        1205.51    1.36     0.11
 Spot silver        16.31    0.09     0.55
 Spot platinum       1170    5.45     0.47
 Spot palladium    783.22    2.92     0.37
 Comex gold        1205.6     2.5     0.21
 Comex silver       16.29   0.061     0.38
 Euro              1.0811                 
 DXY               97.371                 
                                          
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
