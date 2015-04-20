PRECIOUS-Gold below $1,200 on steadier dollar; eyes on Greece, China

* No progress made in Greece’s deal on financial aid

* China easing move fails to boost demand

* Equity moves, Fed rate hike eyed for cues (Updates prices, adds comment)

By Clara Denina

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Gold fell below $1,200 an ounce on Monday as the dollar steadied, while traders assessed risks that Greece may default and China’s new policy measures to shore up the world’s second-largest economy.

Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,196.63 an ounce by 1413 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for June delivery fell $6.50 to $1,196.60 an ounce.

The dollar was up 0.3 percent versus a basket of leading currencies on Monday, having suffered a near 2 percent drop last week after underwhelming U.S. data.

U.S. inflation data on Friday that indicated the U.S. Federal Reserve could start raising interest rates this year failed to boost the greenback.

The Fed’s policy meeting later this month will be eyed for stronger clues about the timing of a rate hike.

An early rate hike could diminish demand for bullion, a non-interest-paying asset.

“There is more pressure for gold to drop than there is pressure for it to go up and the reason is the classic U.S. interest rates hike situation, which will take place this year,” Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah said.

Euro zone deputy finance ministers will meet midweek ahead of a Eurogroup finance ministers’ gathering two days later, a Greek government official told Reuters, as Athens and its creditors continue to seek a deal on reforms to unlock aid.

“For now, the Greece situation hasn’t really led to a stronger dollar ... but equally we are not really seeing a flight to safety,” ING Bank senior strategist Hamza Khan said.

While uncertainty over the situation in Greece could lift some retail demand in Europe, there had been no significant uptick in physical demand from Asia, the top consuming region, traders said.

Economic sluggishness in China, the world’s second-biggest bullion consumer, in particular was a concern given the central bank’s easing measures over the weekend.

China’s central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, to help spur bank lending and combat slowing growth.

Easing measures would have typically boosted demand for gold. However, Chinese prices were at a premium of about $1 an ounce to the global benchmark, unchanged from Friday.

In India, the top bullion consumer, buyers were holding back on purchases ahead of Akshay Tritiya, a key gold buying festival on Tuesday.

Spot silver was down 1.5 percent at $15.96 an ounce. Platinum lost 1.6 percent to $1,146.35 an ounce and palladium fell 1.8 percent to $766.65 an ounce.