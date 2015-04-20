FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold holds losses below $1,200 on stronger dollar
Sections
Featured
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
April 20, 2015 / 11:50 PM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds losses below $1,200 on stronger dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 21 (Reuters) - Gold held on to overnight
losses on Tuesday, trading below the key $1,200 an ounce level,
as a rally in global equities and a firmer dollar dented the
metal's appeal as a haven.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,195.80 an ounce
by 0039 GMT, after losing 0.7 percent on Monday.
    * The dollar rose broadly on Monday, with the euro sliding
more than half a percent against the U.S currency, on growing
concern that Greece may default on debts.
    * Athens is in negotiations with its euro zone partners and
the International Monetary Fund over reforms required to unlock
remaining bailout funds. Public sector entities in Greece were
ordered to transfer idle reserves to the central bank to help
with a cash squeeze.
    * The Greek crisis would have typically boosted safe-haven
appeal for bullion. But the strength in the dollar, along with a
sharp rally on Wall Street, offset any such bids.
    * Equity markets rebounded on Monday after China took steps
to stimulate its economy and Wall Street also rose on corporate
earnings. 
    * The improvement in risk appetite hurt gold, an investor
favourite when stocks are in a decline.
    * Traders will be closely watching developments in Greece as
any worsening of the debt situation could trigger demand for
safe-haven gold.
    * Focus will also be on U.S. economic data and the Federal
Reserve's policy meet later this month for clues on when the
U.S. central bank would begin hiking rates. 
    * In other industry news, Russia's gold reserves rose to
39.8 million troy ounces as of April 1 compared with 38.8
million ounces a month earlier, the central bank said on Monday.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Apr 
    1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales

    PRICES AT 0039 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1195.8     -0.3    -0.03
 Spot silver        15.95     0.05     0.31
 Spot platinum       1148      3.5     0.31
 Spot palladium       771      1.5     0.19
 Comex gold        1195.4      1.7     0.14
 Comex silver       15.92    0.031      0.2
 Euro              1.0737                  
 DXY               97.932                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.