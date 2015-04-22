PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, Greek debt crisis eyed for cues

SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Gold gave up some of its overnight gains on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar firmed after earlier losses, with investors keeping their attention focused on the Greek debt crisis and its impact on the currency markets. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,200.55 an ounce by 0033 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent on Tuesday. * The dollar was mixed against major currencies on Tuesday, with the euro pivoting to modest gains against the greenback after euro zone finance ministers moved away from fixing a deadline for Greece to come up with fiscal reforms. * Greece, which is quickly running out of cash, pledged to its euro zone partners in February that by the end of April it would agree with creditors on a comprehensive list of reforms to get 7.2 billion euros remaining from its bailout. * But no package will be ready by Friday, when euro zone ministers are to meet in Riga, and it was also unlikely one will be ready by the end of the month, according to a senior euro zone official. * Prolonged uncertainty over the debt crisis could boost demand for bullion, seen as a safe-haven. * In a reflection of investor sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.45 percent to 742.35 tonnes on Tuesday. * Traders were also eyeing activity in the physical markets. * India, the top bullion consumer, celebrated the gold-buying festival of Akshaya Tritiya on Tuesday. Gold purchases started slowly, despite a fall in local prices, as hard times in rural areas have hit demand and many buyers are holding back because they expect prices to fall even further. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Major U.S. stock indexes lost ground on lackluster earnings reports on Tuesday, while oil fell on concerns about U.S. crude stockpiles and Saudi Arabia's announcement that it ended its military campaign in Yemen. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Feb 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Apr 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Mar PRICES AT 0033 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1200.55 -1.73 -0.14 Spot silver 15.97 -0.01 -0.06 Spot platinum 1145.74 -1.76 -0.15 Spot palladium 769.3 0.58 0.08 Comex gold 1200.4 -2.7 -0.22 Comex silver 15.96 -0.048 -0.3 Euro 1.072 DXY 98.081 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)