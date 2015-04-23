FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Strong U.S. housing data keeps gold below $1,200
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
April 23, 2015 / 12:50 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Strong U.S. housing data keeps gold below $1,200

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 23 (Reuters) - Gold hovered below $1,200 an
ounce on Thursday, following its biggest drop in over a month,
as strong U.S. housing data stoked expectations the Federal
Reserve would soon hike interest rates.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,187.20 an ounce by 0036
GMT, near its lowest in a week.
    * The metal fell 1.3 percent on Wednesday, its biggest
single day decline since March 6.
    * Bullion took a hit after data showed U.S. home resales
surged to their highest level in 18 months in March as more
homes came on the market. 
    * The data prompted many to think the Fed could raise
interest rates as early as June. 
    * Investors believe higher rates could dent demand for gold,
a non-interest-paying asset.
    * Focus will now be on more U.S. data to be released later
in the day and the Fed's policy meet later this month, as
traders look out for stronger clues about the timing of the rate
hike.
    * Markets were also eyeing the unfolding of the Greek debt
crisis.
    * Greece can scrape together enough cash to meet its payment
obligations into June, euro zone and Greek officials said on
Wednesday, playing down fears of an imminent default as hopes
receded of a deal with its creditors to release fresh aid.
 
    * Uncertainty over the crisis, which could lead to Greece
leaving the euro zone, could boost safe-haven bids for gold.
    * In other industry news, gold purchases in India rose
sharply during the Akshay Tritiya festival earlier this week,
one of the busiest gold buying days, industry officials said.
 
    * Chile's environmental regulator SMA said on Wednesday it
would seek new sanctions against Barrick Gold Corp's 
massive Pascua-Lama gold and silver project, further
complicating the possibility that the suspended mine might
resume construction. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar was mixed against other major currencies on
Wednesday after a jump in U.S. home sales data.
    * Stocks in major markets drifted higher on Wednesday as
investors took an optimistic view of the latest batch of U.S.
corporate earnings.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI flash Apr 
    0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment May 
    0700 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Apr 
    0730 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Apr 
    0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Apr 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Apr 
    1400 U.S. New home sales Mar

    PRICES AT 0036 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1187.2      0.3     0.03
 Spot silver        15.78     0.01     0.06
 Spot platinum     1128.1    -1.25    -0.11
 Spot palladium     756.6      3.1     0.41
 Comex gold        1186.4     -0.5    -0.04
 Comex silver       15.75   -0.046    -0.29
 Euro              1.0706                  
 DXY               98.173                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.