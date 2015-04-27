FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold struggles below $1,200 on strong equities; Fed meet eyed
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
April 27, 2015 / 12:55 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold struggles below $1,200 on strong equities; Fed meet eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Gold was languishing near
its lowest in over a month on Monday, as record-high equities
dented its appeal as a safe-haven, with investors also focusing
on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week for clues on
the timing of a U.S. rate hike.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had ticked up 0.2 percent to $1,181.11 an
ounce by 0044 GMT, but wasn't too far from its lowest since
March 20 at $1,174.73, reached in the previous session. 
    * Bullion tumbled over 1 percent on Friday after equity
markets worldwide climbed to record highs as solid corporate
earnings and an all-time peak for the Nasdaq stock index stoked
investor optimism. 
    * Gold is usually seen as a safe-harbour asset and tends to
do well when riskier assets such as equities underperform.
    * The price of the metal was also weighed down by
uncertainty over when the Fed would begin to hike rates.
    * Market expectations have been for a June rate hike, but
recent soft economic data has stoked speculation that the U.S.
central bank could delay the move to September. 
    * The Fed will kick off a two-day policy meet on Tuesday,
with investors watching out for comments on the strength of the
economy and the timing of monetary tightening.    
    * Any delay in the rate hike would boost gold, as it is a
non-interest-paying asset.
    * In other industry news, Turkey, Belarus, Kazakhstan and
Russia bolstered their gold holdings last month as prices hit
three-month lows, while El Salvador's holdings fell, data from
the International Monetary Fund showed on Friday.
 
    * Venezuela's central bank has converted part of its gold
reserves into at least $1 billion in cash through a swap with
Citibank, local media reported on Friday. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers added to their bullish bets
in gold futures and options during the week ended April 21, as
they cut a silver net long stance to a five-month low, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar started the week on the defensive on Monday
after more disappointing U.S. economic data, while concerns
about Greece's ongoing debt talks pressured the euro. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany Import prices MM March 
    1345 U.S. Markit Comp Flash PMI April 
    1345 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI Flash April 
    1430 U.S. Dallas Fed Mfg Bus Index April 
    
    PRICES AT 0044 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold        1181.11     2.24     0.19
 Spot silver        15.78     0.09     0.57
 Spot platinum     1121.5     -0.8    -0.07
 Spot palladium    771.25      0.6     0.08
 Comex gold        1180.5      5.5     0.47
 Comex silver      15.745    0.109      0.7
 Euro              1.0874                  
 DXY                96.86                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.