PRECIOUS-Gold struggles below $1,200 on strong equities; Fed meet eyed

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Gold was languishing near its lowest in over a month on Monday, as record-high equities dented its appeal as a safe-haven, with investors also focusing on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week for clues on the timing of a U.S. rate hike. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had ticked up 0.2 percent to $1,181.11 an ounce by 0044 GMT, but wasn't too far from its lowest since March 20 at $1,174.73, reached in the previous session. * Bullion tumbled over 1 percent on Friday after equity markets worldwide climbed to record highs as solid corporate earnings and an all-time peak for the Nasdaq stock index stoked investor optimism. * Gold is usually seen as a safe-harbour asset and tends to do well when riskier assets such as equities underperform. * The price of the metal was also weighed down by uncertainty over when the Fed would begin to hike rates. * Market expectations have been for a June rate hike, but recent soft economic data has stoked speculation that the U.S. central bank could delay the move to September. * The Fed will kick off a two-day policy meet on Tuesday, with investors watching out for comments on the strength of the economy and the timing of monetary tightening. * Any delay in the rate hike would boost gold, as it is a non-interest-paying asset. * In other industry news, Turkey, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia bolstered their gold holdings last month as prices hit three-month lows, while El Salvador's holdings fell, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Friday. * Venezuela's central bank has converted part of its gold reserves into at least $1 billion in cash through a swap with Citibank, local media reported on Friday. * Hedge funds and money managers added to their bullish bets in gold futures and options during the week ended April 21, as they cut a silver net long stance to a five-month low, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar started the week on the defensive on Monday after more disappointing U.S. economic data, while concerns about Greece's ongoing debt talks pressured the euro. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Import prices MM March 1345 U.S. Markit Comp Flash PMI April 1345 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI Flash April 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed Mfg Bus Index April PRICES AT 0044 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1181.11 2.24 0.19 Spot silver 15.78 0.09 0.57 Spot platinum 1121.5 -0.8 -0.07 Spot palladium 771.25 0.6 0.08 Comex gold 1180.5 5.5 0.47 Comex silver 15.745 0.109 0.7 Euro 1.0874 DXY 96.86 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)