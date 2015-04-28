FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold clings on near $1,200 ahead of Fed meeting
#Gold Market Report
April 28, 2015 / 12:56 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold clings on near $1,200 ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 28 (Reuters) - Gold clung to sharp
overnight gains on Tuesday, bolstered by a weaker dollar and
short-covering on rising expectations the Federal Reserve will
not hint at a June rate hike at its policy meeting this week. 
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had eased slightly to $1,199.60 an ounce
by 0040 GMT, after jumping nearly 2 percent in the previous
session. 
    * The metal rose to its highest in a week at $1,207.01 on
Monday on short-covering ahead of the Fed's two-day policy meet
that kicks off later on Tuesday.
    * Bullion was also helped by weakness in the dollar, which 
fell to a three-week low against a basket of major currencies.
    * Investors will watch the Fed's policy statement on
Wednesday for clues on the timing of a U.S. rate increase. 
    * Expectation had been for a June hike, but recent sluggish
economic data has prompted many to believe the U.S. central bank
would probably not act until later this year.
    * If the Fed continues to hold rates near rock-bottom
levels, gold prices could be supported. Higher rates, however,
could dent bullion demand as it is a non-interest-paying asset.
    * Investors were also keeping an eye on the Greek debt
situation as any worsening could lead to safe-harbour demand for
gold.
    * Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday reshuffled
his team handling talks with European and IMF lenders, a move
widely seen as an effort to relegate embattled Finance Minister
Yanis Varoufakis to a less active role in negotiations.
    * The latest developments suggested Tsipras was ramping up
efforts to ease tensions with lenders and strike a deal to
unlock aid so Greece can avoid defaulting on payments, which
could force it out of the 19-nation euro zone. 
    * In other industry news, the London Bullion Market
Association has commissioned consultancy EY to review the London
gold market and recommend further developments, including the
possibility of creating an exchange for gold trading in the
city. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.44 percent to
739.07 tonnes on Monday - the first decline in two weeks.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Wall Street shares fell on Monday, dragged lower by
biotech and healthcare stocks, while European shares and the
euro advanced on optimism over talks between Greece and its
lenders after Greece reshuffled its negotiating team.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0645 France Consumer confidence Apr 
    1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Feb 
    1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Apr 
    1400 U.S. Richmond Fed services index Apr 
    Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting

    PRICES AT 0040 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold          1199.6    -1.95    -0.16
 Spot silver         16.33    -0.04    -0.24
 Spot platinum      1139.7     -8.3    -0.72
 Spot palladium     773.97    -3.53    -0.45
 Comex gold         1198.9     -4.3    -0.36
 Comex silver       16.305   -0.089    -0.54
 Euro               1.0876                  
 DXY                96.788                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

