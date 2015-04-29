FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-week high; all eyes on Fed
#Gold Market Report
April 29, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-week high; all eyes on Fed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Gold retained gains from a
two-day rally on Wednesday to trade near its highest in three
weeks as more soft U.S. economic data hurt the dollar and
lowered expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike in June.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,211.71 an ounce by 0029
GMT, after gaining nearly 3 percent in the last two sessions.
The metal climbed to $1,215 on Tuesday, its highest since April
7. 
    * Bullion has been boosted in recent days after a string of
data showed the slowing momentum in the U.S. economy.
    * The most recent data on this front was released on Tuesday
showing U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly slumped in April.
    * The data, ahead of a statement from the Fed due on
Wednesday after its two-day policy meet, sparked expectations
the U.S. central bank would delay an interest rate hike to later
this year.
    * The speculation also hurt the dollar, wallowing at
two-month lows against a basket of major currencies. 
    * A softer dollar increased bullion's appeal as a haven,
while lower rates also lend support to non-interest-paying gold.
    * Just hours before the Fed releases its statement at 1800
GMT on Wednesday, the market will get an early read of how the
U.S. economy fared in the first quarter with GDP data.
    * In news from the physical markets, weak demand for
jewellery, coins and bars in the key Chinese market helped drive
a 9 percent fall in global physical gold buying in the first
quarter, an industry report showed on Tuesday. 
    * China's gold imports from Hong Kong dipped to their lowest
level in seven months in March, data showed on Tuesday.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Two of three major U.S. stock indexes rose modestly on
Tuesday on strong corporate earning, while European stocks slid
and oil prices were flat to lower on expectations that U.S.
crude stockpiles have reached record highs. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment Apr 
    1200 Germany Consumer prices Apr 
    1230 U.S. GDP Q1 
    1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Mar 
    1800 Federal Open Market Committee releases policy statement

    PRICES AT 0029 GMT
 Metal             Last     Change  Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1211.71    0.11     0.01
 Spot silver         16.59       0        0
 Spot platinum      1150.5   -2.55    -0.22
 Spot palladium     773.47   -2.23    -0.29
 Comex gold         1211.4    -2.5    -0.21
 Comex silver       16.565  -0.026    -0.16
 Euro               1.0969                 
 DXY                96.121                 
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
