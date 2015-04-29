PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-week high; all eyes on Fed

SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Gold retained gains from a two-day rally on Wednesday to trade near its highest in three weeks as more soft U.S. economic data hurt the dollar and lowered expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike in June. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,211.71 an ounce by 0029 GMT, after gaining nearly 3 percent in the last two sessions. The metal climbed to $1,215 on Tuesday, its highest since April 7. * Bullion has been boosted in recent days after a string of data showed the slowing momentum in the U.S. economy. * The most recent data on this front was released on Tuesday showing U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly slumped in April. * The data, ahead of a statement from the Fed due on Wednesday after its two-day policy meet, sparked expectations the U.S. central bank would delay an interest rate hike to later this year. * The speculation also hurt the dollar, wallowing at two-month lows against a basket of major currencies. * A softer dollar increased bullion's appeal as a haven, while lower rates also lend support to non-interest-paying gold. * Just hours before the Fed releases its statement at 1800 GMT on Wednesday, the market will get an early read of how the U.S. economy fared in the first quarter with GDP data. * In news from the physical markets, weak demand for jewellery, coins and bars in the key Chinese market helped drive a 9 percent fall in global physical gold buying in the first quarter, an industry report showed on Tuesday. * China's gold imports from Hong Kong dipped to their lowest level in seven months in March, data showed on Tuesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Two of three major U.S. stock indexes rose modestly on Tuesday on strong corporate earning, while European stocks slid and oil prices were flat to lower on expectations that U.S. crude stockpiles have reached record highs. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment Apr 1200 Germany Consumer prices Apr 1230 U.S. GDP Q1 1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Mar 1800 Federal Open Market Committee releases policy statement PRICES AT 0029 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1211.71 0.11 0.01 Spot silver 16.59 0 0 Spot platinum 1150.5 -2.55 -0.22 Spot palladium 773.47 -2.23 -0.29 Comex gold 1211.4 -2.5 -0.21 Comex silver 16.565 -0.026 -0.16 Euro 1.0969 DXY 96.121 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)