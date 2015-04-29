FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-week high; all eyes on Fed
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
April 29, 2015 / 3:50 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-week high; all eyes on Fed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold well-bid above $1,200/oz
    * Weak U.S. data, dollar support prices
    * Coming up: Fed statement after policy meet, U.S. GDP data

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Gold retained gains from a
two-day rally on Wednesday to trade near its highest in three
weeks as more soft U.S. economic data hurt the dollar and
lowered expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike in June.
    Spot gold was steady at $1,209 an ounce by 0644 GMT,
after gaining nearly 3 percent in the last two sessions. The
metal climbed to $1,215 on Tuesday, its highest since April 7. 
    Bullion has been boosted in recent days after a string of
data, including U.S. consumer confidence data released on
Tuesday, hinted at slowing momentum in the U.S. economy.
    The data, ahead of a statement from the Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) due on Wednesday after its two-day policy meet,
sparked expectations the U.S. central bank would delay an
interest rate hike to later this year.
    "The statement is expected to be dovish," ANZ analysts said
in a note. "Since the FOMC last met in mid-March, U.S. data have
been mostly soft, confirming the weak start to the year."
    Gold could see greater volatility ahead of the statement,
the analysts said.
    Investors will also get an early read of how the U.S.
economy fared in the first quarter with GDP data due to be
released just hours before the Fed statement.
    A dovish statement is likely to hurt the dollar further and
would be another boost for gold.    
    "We think that the dollar sell-off has more room to go, 
especially as this week's slew of numbers get rolled out,
showing a marked slowdown in recent economic activity," said
INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.
    A soft dollar along with technical buying and lingering
short-covering will push gold prices higher, Meir said.
    The dollar was wallowing at two-month lows against a basket
of major currencies on Wednesday. 
    A softer dollar increases bullion's appeal as a haven, while
lower rates also lend support to non-interest-paying gold.
    The higher prices, however, have dampened physical demand.
    In China, the second biggest gold consumer, premiums eased
to about $1 an ounce on Wednesday over the global benchmark,
from $2-$3 in the previous session.
    Other data this week on China have also not been
encouraging. 
    China's gold imports from Hong Kong dipped to their lowest
level in seven months in March. Weak demand for jewellery, coins
and bars in the key Chinese market helped drive a 9 percent fall
in global physical gold buying in the first quarter, an industry
report showed.  
    
    PRICES AT 0644 GMT   
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold           1209     -2.6    -0.21
 Spot silver        16.51    -0.08    -0.48
 Spot platinum     1152.9    -0.15    -0.01
 Spot palladium    771.97    -3.73    -0.48
 Comex gold        1208.6     -5.3    -0.44
 Comex silver      16.495   -0.096    -0.58
 Euro              1.0969                  
 DXY               96.115                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee;
Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.