PRECIOUS-Gold retains losses as Fed says soft US economy only transitory

SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - Gold retained losses from overnight on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve characterised the recent slowdown in the U.S. economy as only transitory, not ruling out an interest rate hike this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was trading flat at $1,204.51 an ounce by 0047 GMT, after losing 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * The Fed downgraded its view of the U.S. labour market and economy after its two-day policy meet and said the poor performance was in part due to transitory factors. * The Fed's guidance differed little from its last meeting, but this time the central bank did not effectively rule out hiking rates at its next meeting. * Gold had hit a three-week high this week in the run up to the statement on expectations that recent soft economic data would prompt the Fed to delay any rate hike. * Investors believe higher rates could dent demand for bullion, a non-interest-paying asset. * Bullion was also hurt by a recovery in the dollar following the Fed statement. * The greenback earlier fell to a nine-week low after data showed the U.S. economy grew 0.2 percent in the first quarter, down sharply from the fourth quarter's 2.2 percent and lower than market expectations for 1.0 percent growth. * Traders would now be watching more U.S. data to gauge how it would affect the Fed's timing regarding rates. * Also in focus was the Greek debt crisis, which could boost safe-haven demand for gold. * Euro zone officials sought to wring policy concessions from Greece on Wednesday to unlock urgently needed aid after Athens said it would present a list of reforms for legislation. * Failure to strike a deal would result in Greece defaulting on payments and exiting the euro zone. * In news from the physical markets, weak oil and commodity prices are offsetting concerns at India's central bank over the impact of a spike in gold imports on the broader economy, officials say. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Stock markets worldwide fell on Wednesday after weak corporate results and data showing U.S. economic growth braked more sharply than expected. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Retail sales Mar 0645 France Consumer spending Mar 0755 Germany Unemployment rate Apr 0900 Euro zone Consumer prices Apr 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Mar 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Personal income Mar 1230 U.S. Employment costs Q1 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Apr PRICES AT 0047 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1204.51 0.21 0.02 Spot silver 16.53 -0.06 -0.36 Spot platinum 1149.99 -2.01 -0.17 Spot palladium 779.47 -0.53 -0.07 Comex gold 1204.3 -5.7 -0.47 Comex silver 16.535 -0.135 -0.81 Euro 1.1113 DXY 95.191 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)