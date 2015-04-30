FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold retains losses as Fed says soft US economy only transitory
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
April 30, 2015 / 1:15 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold retains losses as Fed says soft US economy only transitory

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - Gold retained losses from
overnight on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve characterised the
recent slowdown in the U.S. economy as only transitory, not
ruling out an interest rate hike this year.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was trading flat at $1,204.51 an ounce by
0047 GMT, after losing 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
    * The Fed downgraded its view of the U.S. labour market and
economy after its two-day policy meet and said the poor
performance was in part due to transitory factors.
 
    * The Fed's guidance differed little from its last meeting,
but this time the central bank did not effectively rule out
hiking rates at its next meeting.
    * Gold had hit a three-week high this week in the run up to
the statement on expectations that recent soft economic data
would prompt the Fed to delay any rate hike.
    * Investors believe higher rates could dent demand for
bullion, a non-interest-paying asset.
    * Bullion was also hurt by a recovery in the dollar
following the Fed statement.
    * The greenback earlier fell to a nine-week low after data
showed the U.S. economy grew 0.2 percent in the first quarter,
down sharply from the fourth quarter's 2.2 percent and lower
than market expectations for 1.0 percent growth. 
    * Traders would now be watching more U.S. data to gauge how
it would affect the Fed's timing regarding rates.
    * Also in focus was the Greek debt crisis, which could boost
safe-haven demand for gold. 
    * Euro zone officials sought to wring policy concessions
from Greece on Wednesday to unlock urgently needed aid after
Athens said it would present a list of reforms for legislation.
    * Failure to strike a deal would result in Greece defaulting
on payments and exiting the euro zone.
    * In news from the physical markets, weak oil and commodity
prices are offsetting concerns at India's central bank over the
impact of a spike in gold imports on the broader economy,
officials say. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Stock markets worldwide fell on Wednesday after weak
corporate results and data showing U.S. economic growth braked
more sharply than expected.  
        DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600 Germany Retail sales Mar 
    0645 France Consumer spending Mar 
    0755 Germany Unemployment rate Apr 
    0900 Euro zone Consumer prices Apr 
    0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Mar 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1230 U.S. Personal income Mar 
    1230 U.S. Employment costs Q1 
    1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Apr

    PRICES AT 0047 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1204.51     0.21     0.02
 Spot silver         16.53    -0.06    -0.36
 Spot platinum     1149.99    -2.01    -0.17
 Spot palladium     779.47    -0.53    -0.07
 Comex gold         1204.3     -5.7    -0.47
 Comex silver       16.535   -0.135    -0.81
 Euro               1.1113                  
 DXY                95.191                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.