PRECIOUS-Gold near 6-week low on stronger dollar, US rate hike fears
May 4, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 6-week low on stronger dollar, US rate hike fears

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 4 (Reuters) - Gold languished near a six-week
low on Monday, unable to recover from a three-day losing streak,
as the dollar gained on signs of stabilisation in the U.S.
economy, and fears the Federal Reserve would soon hike interest
rates.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was firm at $1,178.50 an ounce by 0042
GMT, not far from a six-week low of $1,170.20 reached on Friday.
    * The metal has lost about 2 percent in the past three
sessions since the Fed signalled on Wednesday that it saw the
recent slowdown in the U.S. economy as transitory and was not
ruling out an interest rate rise this year.
    * A strong economy diminishes gold's appeal as a haven,
while higher rates could dent demand for non-interest-paying
bullion.
    * The Fed could raise interest rates as soon as June, two
top U.S. central bankers said on Friday, so long as economic
data strengthens as expected from a dismal first quarter. 
    * That view is at odds with the view of many traders, whose
bets in the interest-rate futures markets suggest they have all
but discounted a June rate hike and now expect the Fed to wait
until December before raising rates for the first time since
2006. 
    * Data on Friday continued to show mixed U.S. economic data.
Consumer sentiment rose but manufacturing and construction was
weak. 
    * Despite some sluggishness in the economy, the dollar
gained on the back of the data.
    * Technical factors were also at play during bullion's
decline on Friday, with downward momentum gathering pace as
prices broke through their April low at $1,175 an ounce, traders
said.
    * In other industry news, Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd
 is looking to recruit the precious metals trading team
of Jefferies Group LLC's commodities brokerage, two
sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.32 percent to
741.75 tonnes on Friday. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers upped their bullish bet in
gold futures and options in the week ended April 28, cutting
their silver net long to a more than a five-month low, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar clung to tenuous gains early on Monday, having
staged a modest rebound late last week as sellers set their
sights on sterling after disappointing UK data. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 China HSBC Non-Mfg PMI April 
    0800 Euro zone Markit Mfg Final PMI April 
    0830 Euro zone Sentix Index May 
    1345 US ISM-New York Index April 
    1400 US Durable Goods March 
    1400 US Factory Orders March

    PRICES AT 0042 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                           
 Spot gold         1178.5      0.4     0.03
 Spot silver        16.15     0.01     0.06
 Spot platinum       1128      1.5     0.13
 Spot palladium    770.97    -1.38    -0.18
 Comex gold        1177.8      3.3     0.28
 Comex silver       16.17    0.035     0.22
 Euro              1.1193                  
 DXY               95.253                  
                                           
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
