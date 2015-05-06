FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on sluggish US data, dollar
#Gold Market Report
May 6, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on sluggish US data, dollar

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 6 (Reuters) - Gold extended gains to a third
session on Wednesday, boosted by weakness in the dollar and more
mixed U.S. economic data that added to speculation the Federal
Reserve will not raise interest rates soon. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was steady at $1,193.86 an ounce by 0034
GMT. The metal climbed to a session high of $1,199.60 on
Tuesday. 
    * The dollar came under pressure after disappointing U.S.
trade data for March painted an even bleaker economic picture of
the first quarter.
    * Data on Tuesday showed U.S. trade deficit jumped 43.1
percent to $51.4 billion in March, the largest since October
2008. Other data showed activity in the services sector
accelerated to a five-month high in April. 
    * The trade data spooked equity markets as well, increasing
safe-haven bids for gold.
    * The sluggish data added to speculation the Fed will not
raise interest rates at its next policy meet in June, a factor
that could boost demand for bullion, a non-interest-paying
asset.
    * Investors are now awaiting the critical U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report on Friday to get a better read of the economy
and how it could affect the timing of a rate hike.
    * The Fed should not raise interest rates until at least
next year, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana
Kocherlakota said on Tuesday, adding inflation is expected to
remain below the Fed's 2 percent annual target for several
years. 
    * In other industry news, volumes in the global spot gold
market have fallen to their lowest in a year, with shrinking
liquidity and a slowdown in interbank trade making customers
reluctant to transact on a large scale. 
    * Kinross Gold is scouting for acquisition
opportunities but vows it will be disciplined and only strike a
deal if it offers value to shareholders, the Canadian gold
miner's chief executive said on Tuesday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Long-term U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday to their
highest level this year as investors reassessed their view on
the global economy, while stock prices around the world fell on
worrisome U.S. trade data and news on Asian factory activity.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 China HSBC services PMI Apr 
    0750 France Markit services PMI Apr 
    0755 Germany Markit services PMI Apr 
    0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI Apr 
    0900 Euro zone Retail sales Mar 
    1215 U.S. ADP national employment Apr 
    1315 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speech at IMF event
    
    PRICES AT 0034 GMT   
 Metal           Last      Change  Pct chg
                                          
 Spot gold        1193.86    1.03     0.09
 Spot silver        16.54    0.01     0.06
 Spot platinum    1143.49    0.99     0.09
 Spot palladium     790.2     0.7     0.09
 Comex gold        1193.4     0.2     0.02
 Comex silver       16.54  -0.039    -0.24
 Euro              1.1181                 
 DXY               95.162                 
                                          
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
