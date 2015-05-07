FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold slips further below $1,200 as bond yields jump
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
May 7, 2015 / 4:41 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips further below $1,200 as bond yields jump

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold extends losses to second session
    * Weaker stocks, dollar fail to boost gold

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Gold extended losses into a
second session on Thursday as higher bond yields dented the
investment appeal of the metal, while uncertainty over the
timing of a U.S. rate hike also weighed.
    Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to $1,183.60 an ounce by
0654 GMT, after losing 0.1 percent in the previous session,
holding below the key $1,200 level for a fifth day. Silver
 fell nearly 1 percent. 
    Bond yields in Europe and the United States have been rising
as deflation fears have eased with recovering oil prices, and in
anticipation of a interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve
later this year.
    Higher bond yields undercut gold's appeal as the metal does
not pay any interest.
    Germany's 10-year government bond yield hit a 2015 high on
Wednesday, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to a
two-month high. 
    Fed Chair Janet Yellen warned that low long-term U.S.
interest rates could rise as the Fed normalises its policy,
causing disruption across the financial system. 
    "Yellen's comments that bond yields could see a sharp jump
continued to weigh on gold," ANZ analysts said in a note.
    Gold's failure to hold on to recent gains near $1,200,
despite weakness in the dollar and equities, have raised
concerns and signals further declines, traders said.
    "The inability of gold to rally in the face of a weaker
dollar may indicate underlying weakness," said HSBC analyst
James Steel.
    The dollar languished at its lowest in over two months
against a basket of major currencies, after data showed U.S.
private employers hired the fewest number of workers in more
than a year in April. 
    Weakness in economic data and the greenback typically boosts
safe-haven bids for bullion, but that failed to materialise.
    Investors are focussed on the critical U.S. nonfarm payrolls
data on Friday for stronger cues about the economy and its
impact on the timing of an interest rate hike.
    Strong data could prompt the Fed to soon hike rates, a move
that could hurt demand for non-interest-paying gold.
    Markets had expected a hike in June, but recent data showing
a sluggish economy has made investors push back expectations.
    Atlanta Fed bank president Dennis Lockhart said on Wednesday
he still feels conditions would be in place for a midyear U.S.
rate hike despite a weak start to 2015, and that markets betting
on a September increase were in "reasonable alignment" with the
central bank. 
    
    PRICES AT 0654 GMT       
 Metal            Last     Change  Pct chg
                                          
 Spot gold         1183.6    -7.7    -0.65
 Spot silver        16.34   -0.16    -0.97
 Spot platinum     1136.6    -5.4    -0.47
 Spot palladium       788      -1    -0.13
 Comex gold          1183    -7.3    -0.61
 Comex silver      16.375  -0.131    -0.79
 Euro              1.1339                 
 DXY                 94.2                 
                                          
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.