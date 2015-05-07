PRECIOUS-Gold slips further below $1,200 as bond yields jump

* Gold extends losses to second session * Weaker stocks, dollar fail to boost gold (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Gold extended losses into a second session on Thursday as higher bond yields dented the investment appeal of the metal, while uncertainty over the timing of a U.S. rate hike also weighed. Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to $1,183.60 an ounce by 0654 GMT, after losing 0.1 percent in the previous session, holding below the key $1,200 level for a fifth day. Silver fell nearly 1 percent. Bond yields in Europe and the United States have been rising as deflation fears have eased with recovering oil prices, and in anticipation of a interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this year. Higher bond yields undercut gold's appeal as the metal does not pay any interest. Germany's 10-year government bond yield hit a 2015 high on Wednesday, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to a two-month high. Fed Chair Janet Yellen warned that low long-term U.S. interest rates could rise as the Fed normalises its policy, causing disruption across the financial system. "Yellen's comments that bond yields could see a sharp jump continued to weigh on gold," ANZ analysts said in a note. Gold's failure to hold on to recent gains near $1,200, despite weakness in the dollar and equities, have raised concerns and signals further declines, traders said. "The inability of gold to rally in the face of a weaker dollar may indicate underlying weakness," said HSBC analyst James Steel. The dollar languished at its lowest in over two months against a basket of major currencies, after data showed U.S. private employers hired the fewest number of workers in more than a year in April. Weakness in economic data and the greenback typically boosts safe-haven bids for bullion, but that failed to materialise. Investors are focussed on the critical U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday for stronger cues about the economy and its impact on the timing of an interest rate hike. Strong data could prompt the Fed to soon hike rates, a move that could hurt demand for non-interest-paying gold. Markets had expected a hike in June, but recent data showing a sluggish economy has made investors push back expectations. Atlanta Fed bank president Dennis Lockhart said on Wednesday he still feels conditions would be in place for a midyear U.S. rate hike despite a weak start to 2015, and that markets betting on a September increase were in "reasonable alignment" with the central bank. PRICES AT 0654 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1183.6 -7.7 -0.65 Spot silver 16.34 -0.16 -0.97 Spot platinum 1136.6 -5.4 -0.47 Spot palladium 788 -1 -0.13 Comex gold 1183 -7.3 -0.61 Comex silver 16.375 -0.131 -0.79 Euro 1.1339 DXY 94.2 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)