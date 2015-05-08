FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses below $1,200; all eyes on US jobs report
#Gold Market Report
May 8, 2015 / 12:55 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold extends losses below $1,200; all eyes on US jobs report

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 8 (Reuters) - Gold slid for a third straight
session on Friday as equities and the dollar firmed after sharp
losses, while traders awaited U.S. nonfarm payrolls data to
gauge the strength of the economy and its impact on the Federal
Reserve's interest rate policy.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,182.88 an ounce
by 0046 GMT, after losing 0.6 percent in the previous session. 
So far this week, gold is up 0.4 percent.
    * The nonfarm payrolls report is closely watched as it
provides a good reading of the health of the economy. That could
in turn provide clues as to when the U.S. central bank would
begin to hike rates from record lows.
    * Strong data could prompt the Fed to raise rates soon, a
move that would hurt demand for non-interest-paying bullion.
Gold prices could take a further hit from a strong report.
    * Analysts polled by Reuters expect nonfarm payrolls to
increase by 224,000 in April after the meagre 126,000 increase
in the prior month.
    * The possibility of a strong jobs report was also
reinforced by Thursday's data on weekly claims for unemployment
benefits, which held near a 15-year low last week in a sign that
the labour market was strengthening. 
    * The dollar got a boost from the strong data, hurting
gold's safe-haven appeal. Also hurting the precious metal was
the stability in bond and equity markets on Thursday, following
a sharp sell-off.  
    * Reflecting investor anxiety, data showed holdings in SPDR
Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, fell 0.36 percent to 739.07 tonnes on Thursday. 
    * In other industry news, lower prices and a stronger dollar
helped lift U.S. imports of gold, silver and platinum jewellery
by as much as 15 percent in the first quarter of 2015, according
to Thomson Reuters GFMS calculations released on Thursday.
    
    * Platinum producer Lonmin is in talks with unions
and employees to cut 3,500 jobs at its mines in South Africa, it
said on Thursday, highlighting the pressure of low prices on the
industry. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    *  Asian shares held firm on Friday on signs global bond
markets are stabilising after a big selloff and sterling jumped
about one percent after UK exit polls forecast the ruling
Conservatives taking the most seats in parliament. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    China Trade data Apr 
    0600 Germany Industrial output Mar 
    0600 Germany Trade data Mar 
    1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Apr 
    1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Apr 
    1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Mar

    PRICES AT 0046 GMT    
 Metal             Last     Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1182.88    -1.42    -0.12
 Spot silver          16.3    -0.01    -0.06
 Spot platinum      1129.2      0.7     0.06
 Spot palladium      778.5        1     0.13
 Comex gold         1182.3      0.1     0.01
 Comex silver       16.305    0.008     0.05
 Euro                1.125                  
 DXY                 94.62                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
