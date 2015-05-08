FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds losses below $1,200; US jobs report eyed
#Gold Market Report
May 8, 2015 / 2:55 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds losses below $1,200; US jobs report eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold under pressure after 2-day losing streak
    * Nonfarm payrolls expected to increase in April vs March
    * Coming Up: U.S. Nonfarm payrolls; 1230 GMT

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, May 8 (Reuters) - Gold retained losses from the
previous two sessions on Friday as equities and the dollar
firmed, while traders awaited U.S. nonfarm payrolls data to
gauge the strength of the economy and its impact on the Federal
Reserve's interest rate policy.
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,185.11 an ounce by
0644 GMT, after losing 0.6 percent in the previous session. The
metal is on track for a small 0.5 percent gain this week.
    The nonfarm payrolls report is closely watched as it
provides a good reading of the health of the economy. That could
in turn provide clues as to when the U.S. central bank would
begin to hike rates from record lows.
    Strong data could prompt the Fed to raise rates soon, a move
that would hurt demand for non-interest-paying bullion. Gold
prices could take a further hit from a strong report.
     "A nonfarm number below 200,000 may lift gold back up to
$1,200, and along with it, probably the death knell for a June
hike," said Howie Lee, an analyst at Phillip Futures.
    A print in excess of 230,000 may send the precious metal to
$1,170, Lee said.
    Markets initially expected the Fed to raise rates at its
June policy meeting, but the recent batch of mixed economic data
has pushed those expectations to later this year.
    Analysts polled by Reuters expect nonfarm payrolls to
increase by 224,000 in April after the meagre 126,000 increase
in the prior month.
    The possibility of a strong jobs report was also reinforced
by Thursday's data on weekly claims for unemployment benefits,
which held near a 15-year low last week in a sign that the
labour market was strengthening. 
    "In combination with a range of other labour market
indicators (Thursday's) data suggest that the underlying
conditions in the U.S. labour market remain robust," ANZ
analysts said in a note, forecasting nonfarm payrolls to rise by
250,000 in April.    
    The dollar got a boost from the strong data, hurting gold's
safe-haven appeal. Also denting the precious metal was the
stability in bond and equity markets on Thursday, following a
sharp sell-off.  
    Reflecting investor anxiety, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust,
the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.36
percent to 739.07 tonnes on Thursday. 

    PRICES AT 0644 GMT  
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1185.11     0.81     0.07
 Spot silver         16.34     0.03     0.18
 Spot platinum     1130.15     1.65     0.15
 Spot palladium     779.22     1.72     0.22
 Comex gold         1184.5      2.3     0.19
 Comex silver        16.35    0.053     0.33
 Euro               1.1204                  
 DXY                94.829                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 
 
 (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
