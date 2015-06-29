FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold gets safe-haven boost on Greek fears, stocks slump
June 29, 2015 / 12:41 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold gets safe-haven boost on Greek fears, stocks slump

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 29 (Reuters) - Gold jumped 1 percent on
Monday as investors sought safety in the metal after the Greece
debt crisis took a turn for the worse over the weekend, with
Athens looking more likely to default and exit the euro zone. 
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was up nearly $11 to $1,185.20 an ounce
by 0030 GMT, after reaching $1,186.91 earlier in the session,
its highest in nearly a week.
    * U.S. gold futures also jumped 1 percent to a
session high of $1,187.60.
    * Bailout talks between the Greek leftwing government and
foreign lenders broke down over the weekend and the European
Central Bank froze vital funding support to Greece's banks,
leaving Athens with little choice but to shut down the system to
keep the banks from collapsing. 
    * The failure to reach a deal with creditors leaves Greece
set to default on 1.6 billion euros of loans from the
International Monetary Fund that fall due on Tuesday. Athens
must repay billions of euros to the ECB in the coming months.
    * The impending default on the IMF loans leaves Greece
sliding towards a euro exit and also carries broad implications
for the global financial system. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
late on Friday surprised creditors by calling a snap referendum
on what he said were the unacceptable terms offered to keep the
country from bankruptcy.
    * U.S. stock futures and the euro fell almost 2 percent in
early Asian trade on Monday. Asian shares look set to open
lower, despite the Chinese central bank's monetary easing on
Saturday. 
    * The slump in global equities sent investors rushing
towards safe-haven assets such as gold and the Japanese yen.
    * Silver climbed about 1 percent along with gold,
while platinum and palladium also edged up.
    * Elsewhere, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
on Friday showed speculators upped a bullish bet in COMEX gold
futures and options and switched to a net short position in
silver in the week ended June 23. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.25 percent to
711.44 tonnes on Friday.  
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Global financial markets are braced for a wave of
contagion from Greece on Monday, with expected heavy losses for
southern European government bonds and regional stock markets as
investors scramble to discount a possible "Grexit."

    PRICES AT 0030 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold         1185.205   10.625      0.9
 Spot silver          15.91     0.15     0.95
 Spot platinum      1077.99     3.04     0.28
 Spot palladium         675     0.35     0.05
 Comex gold          1185.1     11.9     1.01
 Comex silver        15.875     0.14     0.89
 Euro                1.1025                  
 DXY                  96.11                  
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
