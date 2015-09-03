FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold slips on firmer dollar, equities; U.S. jobs data eyed
#Gold Market Report
September 3, 2015 / 12:53 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on firmer dollar, equities; U.S. jobs data eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Gold added to overnight losses
on Thursday, hurt by a stronger dollar and equities, and as
investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report later this week to
gauge the timing of a Federal Reserve rate hike. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,132.25 an
ounce by 0042 GMT, after dropping 0.5 percent on Wednesday. 
    * U.S. gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,131.90.
    * Markets in China, a major gold consumer, are closed on
Thursday and Friday for public holidays, and the absence of
Chinese buyers could weigh further on the metal's prices. 
    * Traders were awaiting August U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on
Friday to gauge the strength of the economy and its impact on
the timing of a rate hike by the Fed. The U.S. central bank has
pegged the likelihood of a rate increase to the strength of
economic data.
    * Bullion traders remain wary of taking up fresh positions
until they receive more clarity on whether the Fed will raise
rates at its next meeting on Sept. 16-17.
    * Low interest rates cut the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion.
    * U.S. private payrolls data on Wednesday suggested that
labour market momentum likely remained strong enough for the Fed
to consider an interest rate hike this year. 
    * In other industry news, Said Kerimov, son of Russian
tycoon and parliamentarian Suleiman Kerimov, may announce a
buyout offer for the remaining shares in Russia's biggest gold
producer Polyus Gold at $2.97 per share, a statement
said on Wednesday. 
    * More than 1,000 South African workers at a Sibanye Gold
 mine have ended a two-day sit-in to protest against the
deaths of colleagues, a union and company officials said on
Wednesday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The price of shares and other risk assets staged a
tentative recovery in early Asian trade on Thursday though
volatility remained high as investors fretted over global
economic health. 
    * The dollar climbed against the euro and yen on Thursday as
global investors tentatively stepped back into riskier equities.
 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0755 Germany Markit services PMI Aug 
    0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI Aug 
    0900 Euro zone Retail sales Jul 
    1145 Outcome of European Central Bank policy meeting 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1230 U.S. International trade Jul 
    1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Aug

    PRICES AT 0042 GMT
 Metal            Last     Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold        1132.25     -1.4     -0.12
 Spot silver        14.66    -0.04     -0.27
 Spot platinum    1008.74    -3.76     -0.37
 Spot palladium     579.5       -3     -0.52
 Comex gold        1131.9     -1.7     -0.15
 Comex silver       14.66   -0.007     -0.05
 Euro              1.1205                   
 DXY               96.042                   
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford
