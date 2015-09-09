FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold firms above 3-week low on weaker dollar
#Gold Market Report
September 9, 2015 / 12:41 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold firms above 3-week low on weaker dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Gold held above a three-week
low on Wednesday as the dollar nursed losses, but prices
remained range-bound as traders waited for direction from the
Federal Reserve on the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had edged up 0.2 percent to $1,123.11 an
ounce by 0024 GMT, above a three-week low of $1,116.20 reached
earlier in the week. The metal snapped a four-day losing streak
on Tuesday, getting some reprieve from a softer dollar.
    * Friday's U.S. payrolls data failed to provide clarity on
the timing of the Fed's first interest rate rise in nearly a
decade.
    * Markets are now eyeing the Fed's next policy meeting on
Sept. 16-17 for clues.
    * The prospect of higher rates, which would lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting
the dollar, has weighed on gold prices this year.
    * The Fed should hold off on raising interest rates until
the global economy is more stable, the World Bank's chief
economist said in an interview with the Financial Times
published on Tuesday. 
    * Gold has failed to attract strong investor interest as a
safe haven despite the recent weakness in stocks due to worries
over the Chinese economy, showing that the metal is struggling
to find direction outside U.S. monetary policy, analysts say.
    * South Africa's mining industry, unions and the government
want to boost platinum's sagging fortunes by promoting it as a
central bank reserve asset, but upgrading the metal to gold's
coveted financial status will be an uphill struggle.
[ID;nL5N11D35P]
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian markets caught a tailwind on Wednesday after upbeat
German economic data powered gains in the U.S. and Europe, while
the safe-haven yen slipped as investors' mood turned positive.
 
    * The dollar was mixed on Tuesday as rallying stock markets
and positive German economic data gave global investors reasons
to throttle down the risk aversion tactics that recently boosted
the euro and yen. 
   
    PRICES AT 0024 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold          1123.11     1.71     0.15
 Spot silver         14.805   -0.005    -0.03
 Spot platinum       1005.1     2.25     0.22
 Spot palladium      591.72     7.57      1.3
 Comex gold          1122.6      1.6     0.14
 Comex silver        14.815     0.06     0.41
 Euro                 1.119                  
 DXY                 95.971                  
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

