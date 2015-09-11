PRECIOUS-Gold firms near $1,110 but poised for third weekly drop

SINGAPORE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Gold clung to small overnight gains near $1,110 an ounce on Friday, but the metal was headed for a third consecutive weekly fall as investors continued to fret over the timing of a looming U.S. interest rate hike. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,111 an ounce by 0025 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent in the previous session. * Earlier in the week, gold had fallen to $1,101.11, the lowest since Aug. 11. It has lost 1 percent for the week. * U.S. gold, also headed for a third weekly dip, was trading at $1,110.40. * Traders were awaiting the Federal Reserve's next policy statement on Sept. 17 for clues on the timing of a U.S. interest rate rise, before taking any big positions in gold. * Concerns over slowing growth in China, mixed economic data and volatility in financial markets have increased uncertainty about the timing of a U.S. rate increase, which had been expected as early as this month. * Data on Thursday showed the U.S. labour market appeared to gain momentum in early September as fewer Americans filed for weekly unemployment benefits, but weak inflation pressures may complicate the Fed's decision whether to raise interest rates. * Bullion has benefited in recent years from ultra-low rates, which cut the opportunity cost of holding bullion while holding the dollar in check. But expectations that rates will rise soon have pushed the metal down 6 percent this year. * BNP Paribas SA revised its gold price forecast for 2015 on Thursday, citing strength in the U.S. dollar and concerns over the Chinese economy. The bank cut its price forecast by $15 to $1,145 per ounce in 2015. * The London Metal Exchange is in talks with the gold industry with a view to launching precious metals derivatives, LME Chief Executive Garry Jones said on Thursday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares rose on Friday thanks to gains on Wall Street, while the dollar steadied after facing pressure from a rallying yuan and U.S. data that offered no clarity on whether the Fed might raise interest rates next week. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Wholesale price index Aug 0645 France Current account Jul 1230 U.S. Producer prices final Aug 1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Sep PRICES AT 0025 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1111 -0.15 -0.01 Spot silver 14.69 0.02 0.14 Spot platinum 983 5 0.51 Spot palladium 586.85 -0.85 -0.14 Comex gold 1110.4 1.1 0.1 Comex silver 14.685 0.04 0.27 Euro 1.1279 DXY 95.537 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)