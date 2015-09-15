FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds above 1-month low ahead of Fed meet
September 15, 2015 / 12:46 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above 1-month low ahead of Fed meet

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Gold steadied above a
one-month low on Tuesday as investors kept to the sidelines,
awaiting the Federal Reserve's outlook this week on U.S.
interest rates. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,107.71 an ounce
by 0035 GMT, just above a one-month low of $1,098.35 reached
last week. 
    * U.S. gold was trading at $1,107.20.
    * Investors are waiting for a statement from the Fed on
Thursday, following a two-day policy meet, to see whether the
U.S. central bank will raise rates for the first time in nearly
a decade.
    * The uncertainty over the timing of a rate hike has weighed
on gold all year, sending it down over 6 percent. 
    * Higher rates could dent demand for non-interest-paying
bullion, while boosting the dollar.
    * Expectations that the Fed would hike rates at its
September meeting have eased recently due to concerns over
slowing economic growth in China and volatility in financial
markets.
    * Pacific Investment Management Co, one of the world's
largest asset managers and advised by former Fed chairman Ben
Bernanke, puts a "below 50 percent chance" the Fed will raise
short-term interest rates this week, Pimco Group Chief
Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn told Reuters on Monday.
 
    * A small majority of forecasters are sticking to their guns
and predicting the Fed will pull the trigger this week.
 
    * Traders were also awaiting the outcome of the Bank of
Japan's two-day policy meeting later this session, as well as
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's post-meeting speech.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares and the dollar inched higher on Tuesday but
caution reigned after Wall Street skidded as investors awaited
this week's Fed policy decision. 

    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Sep 
    0900 Euro zone Employment Q2 
    0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Jul 
    1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Sep 
    1230 U.S. Retail sales Aug 
    1315 U.S. Industrial output Aug 
    1400 U.S. Business inventories Jul

    PRICES AT 0035 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1107.71    -0.69    -0.06
 Spot silver        14.385   -0.025    -0.17
 Spot platinum       956.9      4.4     0.46
 Spot palladium     585.55    -0.45    -0.08
 Comex gold         1107.2     -0.5    -0.05
 Comex silver        14.39    0.027     0.19
 Euro               1.1303                  
 DXY                95.355                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
