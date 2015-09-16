PRECIOUS-Gold languishes near one-month lows ahead of Fed meet

SINGAPORE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Gold struggled to break out of a tight range near its one-month low on Wednesday, as investors waited to hear on the outlook of U.S. interest rates from a Federal Reserve policy meet that kicks off later in the session. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,103.95 an ounce by 0037 GMT. The metal has not made any significant move this week, after dropping to a one-month low of $1,098.35 last week. * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,103.30. * Traders are waiting to see if the U.S. central bank will raise rates this week for the first time in nearly a decade. * The Fed will begin its much awaited two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, with a statement expected on Thursday. * The uncertainty over the timing of a rate hike has weighed on gold all year, sending it down over 6 percent. Higher rates could dent demand for non-interest-paying bullion, while boosting the dollar. * Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer spending grew at a fairly healthy pace over the past two months, pointing to underlying strength in domestic demand that could strengthen the case for the Fed to hike interest rates on Thursday. * While other data showed continued weakness in manufacturing, economists said that was unlikely to have much impact on the U.S. central bank's decision. * Expectations that the Fed would hike rates at its September meeting have eased recently due to concerns over slowing economic growth in China and volatility in financial markets. * A rise in market expectations for U.S. interest rates as the Fed starts to normalize policy could cut capital inflows to emerging markets by as much as 45 percent, World Bank economists said in a paper published on Tuesday. * In other industry news, South African unions were divided on whether to accept the latest wage increase offer from gold producers, raising the risk of strikes in a sector suffering from low prices and rising costs. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar firmed in Asian trade on Wednesday, buoyed by a rise in U.S. yields after upbeat consumer spending data kept alive hopes that the Fed would raise interest rates this week. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Inflation final Aug 1230 U.S. Consumer prices Aug 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Sep Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting PRICES AT 0037 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1103.95 -1.05 -0.1 Spot silver 14.37 -0.02 -0.14 Spot platinum 957.49 0.49 0.05 Spot palladium 598 -1.5 -0.25 Comex gold 1103.3 0.7 0.06 Comex silver 14.35 0.024 0.17 Euro 1.1273 DXY 95.568 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)