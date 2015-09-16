FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold languishes near one-month lows ahead of Fed meet
September 16, 2015 / 12:51 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold languishes near one-month lows ahead of Fed meet

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Gold struggled to break out
of a tight range near its one-month low on Wednesday, as
investors waited to hear on the outlook of U.S. interest rates
from a Federal Reserve policy meet that kicks off later in the
session. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,103.95 an ounce
by 0037 GMT. The metal has not made any significant move this
week, after dropping to a one-month low of $1,098.35 last week. 
    * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,103.30.
    * Traders are waiting to see if the U.S. central bank will
raise rates this week for the first time in nearly a decade.
    * The Fed will begin its much awaited two-day policy meeting
on Wednesday, with a statement expected on Thursday. 
    * The uncertainty over the timing of a rate hike has weighed
on gold all year, sending it down over 6 percent. Higher rates
could dent demand for non-interest-paying bullion, while
boosting the dollar.
    * Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer spending grew at a
fairly healthy pace over the past two months, pointing to
underlying strength in domestic demand that could strengthen the
case for the Fed to hike interest rates on Thursday. 
    * While other data showed continued weakness in
manufacturing, economists said that was unlikely to have much
impact on the U.S. central bank's decision. 
    * Expectations that the Fed would hike rates at its
September meeting have eased recently due to concerns over
slowing economic growth in China and volatility in financial
markets.
    * A rise in market expectations for U.S. interest rates as
the Fed starts to normalize policy could cut capital inflows to
emerging markets by as much as 45 percent, World Bank economists
said in a paper published on Tuesday. 
    * In other industry news, South African unions were divided
on whether to accept the latest wage increase offer from gold
producers, raising the risk of strikes in a sector suffering
from low prices and rising costs.    
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar firmed in Asian trade on Wednesday, buoyed by a
rise in U.S. yields after upbeat consumer spending data kept
alive hopes that the Fed would raise interest rates this week.
 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0900 Euro zone Inflation final Aug 
    1230 U.S. Consumer prices Aug 
    1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Sep 
    Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting

    PRICES AT 0037 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold          1103.95    -1.05     -0.1
 Spot silver          14.37    -0.02    -0.14
 Spot platinum       957.49     0.49     0.05
 Spot palladium         598     -1.5    -0.25
 Comex gold          1103.3      0.7     0.06
 Comex silver         14.35    0.024     0.17
 Euro                1.1273                  
 DXY                 95.568                  
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
