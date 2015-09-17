FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains on soft US inflation data; all eyes on Fed
September 17, 2015

PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains on soft US inflation data; all eyes on Fed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Gold retained overnight gains
from its biggest jump in nearly a month on Thursday as sluggish
U.S. inflation data eased fears the Federal Reserve would hike
interest rates later this session.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was holding steady at $1,119.40 an ounce
at 0045 GMT, near a one-week high of $1,124.30 reached in the
previous session. The metal gained 1.3 percent on Wednesday, its
biggest daily jump since Aug. 20. 
    * U.S. gold also held firm at $1,119.30, following a
1.5-percent gain overnight.
    * Bullion got a boost as data on Wednesday showed U.S.
consumer prices unexpectedly fell in August, pointing to tame
inflation that complicates the Fed's decision whether to hike
interest rates. 
    * Signs of a disinflationary trend reasserting itself are in
stark contrast with a fairly healthy economy and a rapidly
tightening labour market, and highlight the dilemma Fed
officials face as they contemplate raising interest rates for
the first time in nearly a decade.
    * The U.S. central bank kicked off a two-day policy meeting
on Wednesday, with a decision on interest rates expected at 1800
GMT Thursday.
    * Expectations that the Fed would hike rates at this week's
meeting had already been lowered due to recent concerns over
slowing economic growth in China and volatility in financial
markets.
    * In a Reuters poll of 80 economists, 45 said the Fed would
keep its benchmark interest rate between zero and 0.25 percent,
while 35 expected a hike. 
    * The uncertainty over the timing of a rate hike has weighed
on gold all year, sending it down over 6 percent. Higher rates
could curb demand for non-interest-paying bullion.
    * Softness in the dollar, following the inflation data, also
supported gold prices. 
    * Among other precious metals, silver was holding
firm at $14.88, following a 3.5-percent jump in the previous
session, its biggest one-day jump since May. Platinum 
edged higher for a third straight session. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar came under pressure in Asian trading on
Thursday. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1230 U.S. Current account Q2 
    1230 U.S. Housing starts Aug 
    1230 U.S. Building permits Aug 
    1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index Sep 
    1800 Fed releases statement after policy meeting 
    1830 Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds news conference

    PRICES AT 0045 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold           1119.4     0.25     0.02
 Spot silver          14.88    -0.01    -0.07
 Spot platinum        970.7     2.46     0.25
 Spot palladium       608.8     -0.2    -0.03
 Comex gold          1119.3      0.3     0.03
 Comex silver         14.88   -0.005    -0.03
 Euro                1.1295                  
 DXY                 95.289                  
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
