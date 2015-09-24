FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Platinum snaps 4-day losing streak, palladium extends gains
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
September 24, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Platinum snaps 4-day losing streak, palladium extends gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Platinum rose on Thursday,
snapping a four-day rout that took it to its lowest in 6-1/2
years on fears demand from the auto industry, where the metal is
used in diesel catalysts, could take a hit following the
Volkswagen emissions scandal. 
    Palladium extended gains to a second session, jumping to its
highest since mid-July.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot platinum had risen 1.8 percent to $946.45 an
ounce by 0048 GMT, after losing about 5 percent in the past four
sessions.
    * Investors believed news of Volkswagen AG's 
falsification of U.S. vehicle emission tests could affect demand
for diesel cars. Platinum is used in diesel catalysts to clean
up exhaust emissions. 
    * The world's biggest carmaker by sales has admitted to U.S.
regulators that it programmed its cars to detect when they were
being tested and alter the running of their diesel engines to
conceal their true emissions. 
    * The metal on Wednesday dropped to $924.50, its lowest
since January 2009, before recovering some lost ground. 
    * If regulators uncover widespread violations across the
industry and environmentally conscious drivers in Europe switch
to gasoline, it could "reshape the picture" for platinum, said
Erica Rannestad, senior analyst, precious metals demand at GFMS.
 
    * Buying interest from Japanese traders after a three-day
holiday earlier this week could provide some support for
platinum on Thursday.
    * Meanwhile, palladium, the predominant metal used in
gasoline catalysts, has benefited on speculation that the
Volkswagen scandal could increase demand for gasoline vehicles.
    * Spot palladium gained about 2.5 percent on Thursday
to $662.20, its highest since July 14. It logged a near
7-percent jump in the previous session.
    * Spot gold was firm at $1,130.75, after gaining 0.5
percent on Wednesday. Bullion saw some safe-haven bids as U.S.
and Asian stocks fell, dragged down by economic reports
portraying U.S. factory growth as tepid and China in its worst
manufacturing contraction since the global financial crisis.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.60 tonnes to
676.40 tonnes on Wednesday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro clung to broad gains early on Thursday, having
rallied after the head of the European Central Bank downplayed
the need for further monetary stimulus any time soon. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0600 GMT Germany Gfk consumer Sentiment for Oct 
    1800 Germany IFo Business climate, expectations for Sep 
    1230 US Durable Goods for August 
    1230 US initial jobless claims 
    0200 US New Home Sales for August

    PRICES AT 0048 GMT
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                            
 Spot gold         1130.75     0.75     0.07
 Spot silver         14.79     0.03      0.2
 Spot platinum      946.45    16.95     1.82
 Spot palladium     653.97     8.47     1.31
 Comex gold         1130.4     -1.1     -0.1
 Comex silver       14.785   -0.004    -0.03
 Euro               1.1181                  
 DXY                96.209                  
                                            
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    
    
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.