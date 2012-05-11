FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold posts worst weekly drop this year on euro fears
#Credit Markets
May 11, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold posts worst weekly drop this year on euro fears

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold's nearly 4 pct weekly decline worst since mid-Dec
    * Worries over Greek bailout funds, Spain debt weigh
    * Interest down across asset classes; US put buying unseen
    * Coming up: Platinum Week begins in London Monday

 (New details throughout story, updates market prices, adds NY
dateline, changes byline)	
    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey	
    NEW YORK/LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Gold fell almost 1
percent on Friday as fears over a worsening European debt crisis
and sharp losses in equities and commodities sent the precious
metal to its biggest weekly decline this year.	
    The metal came under heavy pressure as disclosures of huge
trading losses at JPMorgan Chase & Co, a major bullion
trader, dented sentiment among gold investors. Sharp losses in
crude oil and copper also offset surprisingly robust U.S.
consumer confidence data. 	
    Political uncertainty in Greece and a change of leadership
in France this week had investors doubting whether Europe would
come through with the billions of euros needed to bail out its
troubled economies. Spanish bank worries also added to debt
fears.	
    "Everybody's looking in Europe trying to figure out what's
going on there, so you are not getting a tremendous amount of
interest in any asset class," said Anthony Neglia, president of
Tower Trading and a COMEX gold options floor trader.	
    Spot gold fell 0.8 percent to $1,5780.25 an ounce by
2:37 p.m. EDT (1837 GMT), having earlier hit a low of $1,574.29,
its weakest since Jan. 3.	
    For the week, gold notched a 3.7 percent loss, the worst
performance since the week of Dec. 18 last year when it tumbled
nearly 7 percent.	
    U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled down
$11.50 at $1,584 an ounce. Trading volume rose above its 30-day
average for a fourth session, preliminary Reuters data showed.	
    Neglia said that there was a lack of aggressive buying of
put options to hedge against downside risk despite gold's heavy
losses this week.	
    Although last year gold tended to benefit from worries over
the health of the euro zone, it has reverted to trading more in
line with assets seen as higher risk as the U.S. dollar and U.S.
government bonds have taken over as the havens of choice.	
    "May is turning into a trouble month for investors in most
asset classes once again. Gold, offering high liquidity, is
being hurt by the need to realize cash and move to the
sidelines," Saxo Bank vice president Ole Hansen said.
 
 	
    	
    INDIAN PHYSICAL DEMAND SOFT	
    Buying of physical gold has been lackluster in recent weeks
in major consumer India, where appetite has been dampened by
rupee weakness, further eroding confidence in the metal.	
    Some buying was seen in the United States, where sales of
American Eagle gold coins hit 31,500 ounces so far this month,
already 50 percent more than was sold in the whole of April. 	
    Silver was down 0.4 percent at $28.87 an ounce.	
    The gold/silver ratio, which measures the number of silver
ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, broke through 55 on
Friday for the first time since mid-January as the white metal
underperformed bullion.	
    Spot platinum dropped 1.2 percent to $1,462.25 an
ounce, while spot palladium was down 2.4 percent at
$595.63 an ounce after hitting a low of $595.28, its weakest
price since mid-December.	
    Platinum Week, at which traders, miners, refiners, recyclers
and buyers will meet, takes place in London next week. Recent
price declines in both metals are likely to be discussed.
 	
 2:37 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold JUN   1584.00 -11.50  -0.7  1572.00 1595.20  136,823
 US Silver MAY  28.858 -0.278  -1.0   28.485  29.005       15
 US Plat JUL   1471.40 -22.40  -1.5  1461.00 1489.60    8,682
 US Pall JUN    603.40 -11.95  -1.9   599.50  616.50    4,871
                                                               
 Gold          1580.25 -13.48  -0.8  1574.30 1594.76         
 Silver         28.870 -0.110  -0.4   28.480  29.110
 Platinum      1462.25 -18.28  -1.2  1464.38 1485.99
 Palladium      595.63 -14.72  -2.4   602.28  615.25
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        165,401   148,998   192,972     18.54   -0.03
 US Silver       35,871    54,814    60,610     27.11   -1.65
 US Platinum      9,021     6,136     8,206        19    0.00
 US Palladium     5,547     3,206     4,691                  
                                                               
    	
	
 (Editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
