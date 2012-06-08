FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rises after tumbling early, Spain rescue eyed
June 8, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises after tumbling early, Spain rescue eyed

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold rebounds sharply on uncertainty over Spanish bailout
    * Bullion posts 2 pct weekly loss, hold long-term support
    * Inverse correlation between gold, dollar weakest in 6 mths
    * Coming up: Spain poised to request EU bank aid Sat

 (Adds comment, details, graphic link, updates market activity)	
    By Frank Tang	
    NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday, reversing
sharp initial losses as uncertainty over an upcoming rescue plan
for Spain's troubled banks encouraged some safe-haven buying and
prompted investors to cover their bearish bets ahead of the
weekend.	
    The metal rebounded $30 from its early lows after sources
told Reuters Spain is expected to request European aid for its
ailing banks at the weekend to forestall worsening market
turmoil. Friday marked the third consecutive
session gold has moved in a $30 range, or wider.	
    "There is a tremendous amount of fear going into the weekend
as to what's going to happen with the bailout on Spanish banks.
That is driving people into a safe haven, which gold
represents," said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer at SICA
Wealth Management LLC, which has $1 billion in assets.	
    "Gold is trading so volatile that smaller moves could be
very much exaggerated just based on momentum. We could see it
plunge or surge at any given moment," Sica said.	
    The metal's turnaround was particularly impressive in the
face of losses in industrial commodities led by copper and a
higher dollar. The inverse correlation between gold and the U.S.
dollar fell to its weakest in about six months.	
    Bullion still ended lower for the week, with investors
frustrated after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at a
Congressional testimony Thursday failed to hint at a hoped-for
renewal of monetary stimulus. The metal staged a 4.3 percent
rally last Friday on expectations for further easing after last
Friday's dismal U.S. jobs report.	
    Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,592.44 an ounce by
3:10 p.m. EDT (1910 GMT), rebounding sharply from a one-week low
of $1,561.44 earlier in the session.	
    U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up
$3.40 at $1,591.40 an ounce, with trading volume at about 30
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.	
    The metal lost 2 percent for the week for its biggest
one-week loss in four weeks. 	
    From a long-term chart perspective, gold still held its
three-year upward trendline. However, the metal could face
technical resistance between $1,620 and $1,650 an ounce after a
sharp pullback late in the week, said Mark Arbeter, chief
technical strategist of S&P Capital IQ.	
    	
    GOLD-DOLLAR INVERSE LINK WEAK	
    Gold is one of the few commodities on Friday that defied a
sharp rise in the dollar index after Spain's credit was
lowered by Fitch ratings.	
    The 25-day correlation-log between bullion and the dollar
was at -0.24,  the weakest negative correlation since October
2011.	
     
    	
    Traders said that a record low in U.S. Treasury bond yields
earlier this week prompted some investors to favor higher-yield
blue-chip equities at the expense of gold. 	
    U.S. equities measured by the S&P 500 index posted a
near 4 percent weekly rise for its biggest gain of the year.	
    Among other precious metals, spot silver fell about
0.1 percent to $28.55 an ounce. Spot platinum eased 0.3
percent to $1,429.74 an ounce, and spot palladium dropped
1.3 percent to $610.25 an ounce	
	
 3:10 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT 
               SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL 
 US Gold AUG   1591.40   3.40   0.2  1556.40 1596.00  145,001 
 US Silver JUL  28.471 -0.058  -0.2   27.910  28.650   39,193 
 US Plat JUL   1425.10 -15.80  -1.1  1413.70 1446.00    7,872 
 US Pall SEP    612.00 -13.75  -2.2   608.80  631.05    1,904 
                                                               
 Gold          1592.44   3.29   0.2  1562.28 1594.56         
 Silver         28.550 -0.030  -0.1   27.990  28.680 
 Platinum      1429.74  -4.41  -0.3  1418.50 1443.50 
 Palladium      610.25  -8.23  -1.3   611.02  626.50 
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY 
               CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG 
 US Gold        149,849   209,958   196,082     22.92   -0.58 
 US Silver       47,256    49,278    53,422     32.92   -0.28 
 US Platinum      9,664     7,992     7,973        18    0.00 
 US Palladium     1,936     5,818     4,571                  
                                                               
 	
 (Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli in London and Rujun
Shen in Singapore; Editing by Alden Bentley)

