FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Platinum up on South African mine unrest, gold flat
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Platinum up on South African mine unrest, gold flat

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Platinum seen overbought, could tumble once strikes end
    * Gold flat, retreats from 6-month high as market awaits Fed
    * Silver demand seen not sustaining price above $30-analyst
    * Coming up: U.S. Fed rate decision, policy statement
Thursday


    By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Platinum rose almost 3 percent
on Wednesday, its biggest one-day rally in a month, boosted by
supply fears after sprawling labor unrest halted production at
some mines in top platinum producer South Africa.
    Gold was up by just pennies, retreating after hitting a
six-month high during the session. Some investors scaled back
their bullish bets before a Federal Reserve decision on Thursday
about new economic stimulus.
    Machete-wielding strikers forced No. 1 platinum producer
Anglo American Platinum to shut down some South African
operations, widening the labor unrest sweeping the country's
mines. South Africa has 80 percent of the world's platinum
reserve.
    The price of platinum, mostly used as an autocatalyst to
clean auto emissions, has soared 11 percent in the last eight
sessions. The metal's relative strength index (RSI) rose above
80 on Wednesday to its most overbought level since early 2008.
    "Platinum's rally is very strike-specific at this point, and
it may pull back when the supply worries are over, as platinum
is now getting significantly overdone," said Frank McGhee, head
precious metals trader Integrated Brokerage Services LLC.
    Spot platinum rose 2.8 percent to $1,644.74 an ounce
by 2:10 p.m. EDT (1810 GMT), its biggest one-day percentage gain
since Aug. 16. Wednesday's high of $1,654.49 marked its best
level in five months. 
    U.S. NYMEX October platinum futures settled up $42.60
at $1,649.60 an ounce, with volume almost double its 250-day
average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    Palladium rose 1.6 percent to $676.47 an ounce.
    The price of platinum has risen nearly 20 percent since a
strike at the world's third-largest producer, Lonmin,
turned violent last month, leaving 44 dead and dozens injured in
clashes between police and striking workers.
    Despite rising supply fears in South Africa, a forecast
surplus in platinum due to faltering demand from the European
car industry could limit further price gains, analysts said.
    "Prior to this, this was a market that was in surplus this
year. It might move toward balance, but it's not a market that
is going to be in a significant deficit this year," said David
Jollie, analyst at Mitsui Precious Metals.
    
    ALL EYES ON FOMC
    Gold retreated as some investors took profits after an 8.5
percent rally since August on hopes for new Fed stimulus. 
    A Reuters poll showed chances are increasing that the Fed
will act on Thursday to energize a U.S. economy that is
struggling to gain momentum in the face of a lackluster labor
market and uncertain fiscal policy. 
    Spot gold inched up 6 cents to $1,731.34 an ounce,
sharply below a session high of $1,746.20, which marked its
loftiest level since Feb. 29.
    U.S. COMEX December futures settled down $1.20 at
$1,733.70 an ounce, with volume heavier than usual, about 25
percent above its 30-day average.
    Silver was down 0.8 percent at $33.22 an ounce. It
has gained more than 9 percent in the last nine sessions.
    "There isn't enough physical demand to sustain prices above
$30, both from investors and fabricators," said Erica Rannestad,
precious metals analyst at CPM Group. 

 2:10 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1733.70  -1.20  -0.1  1727.30 1749.50  148,882
 US Silver DEC  33.292 -0.274  -0.8   32.510  34.145   62,570
 US Plat OCT   1649.60  42.60   2.7  1603.50 1659.50   16,200
 US Pall DEC    679.30   4.40   0.7   665.45  683.35    4,314
                                                               
 Gold          1731.66   0.02   0.0  1726.20 1746.20         
 Silver         33.220 -0.270  -0.8   32.500  34.080
 Platinum      1644.74  45.34   2.8  1606.00 1654.49
 Palladium      676.47  10.97   1.6   668.27  680.50
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        163,287   133,317   196,124     19.44    0.30
 US Silver       68,742    53,493    58,222     28.75    0.54
 US Platinum     18,389    16,407     8,943        23    0.00
 US Palladium     4,326     7,662     4,385

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.