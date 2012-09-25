FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold falls on euro zone fears, options expiration
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 25, 2012 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

PRECIOUS-Gold falls on euro zone fears, options expiration

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Scenes of protest against austerity plans in Spain weigh
    * Pressured by selling related to COMEX October option
expiry
    * South Korea, Paraguay add gold to holdings
    * Coming up: U.S. new home sales Wednesday

 (Recasts, adds details, graphic link, updates market activity)
    By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower after choppy
trade on Tuesday, on selling related to an option expiration and
renewed fears about the euro zone debt crisis.
    Scenes of large-scale protests against anti-austerity
measures in Spain rekindled fears about the region's
three-year-old debt crisis. European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi offered a vigorous defense of the ECB's bond-buying
plans and said it was now up to governments to follow with
decisive policy steps of their own. 
     
    Gold is still 4 percent higher for September following a
sharp rally on hopes the central banks will keep the credit
flowing by offering bullion-friendly stimulus.
    "Gold is likely to continue to consolidate. Maybe a shoe
drops over in Europe and that knocks gold prices which are
overbought at these levels," said Phillip Streible, senior
commodities broker at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien.
    Traders said that some disappointed futures investors sold
as current prices were over $30 or 2 percent below the popular
$1,800 call strike at the U.S. COMEX October gold option
expiration at end of business Tuesday. (COMEX options interest:
link.reuters.com/xaj82t)
    The gold market was still underpinned by news earlier in the
day that South Korea and Paraguay both significantly added gold
to their reserves in July, highlighting strong interest in gold
among the official sector.    
    Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,760.25 an
ounce by 3:06 p.m. EDT (1906 GMT). The metal hit a near-seven
month high at $1,787.20 an ounce last week, but has since met
technical resistance to break above this year's high at
$1,790.30.  
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
up $1.80 at $1,766.40 an ounce, with trading volume about 20
percent below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
    COMEX futures' open interest, which measures outstanding
long and short contracts, rose to a one-year high of 490,744
lots as of Friday. Open interest in U.S. gold futures has gained
more than 25 percent in the past 30 days.

    CENTRAL BANKS BUY GOLD AGAIN
    Data from the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday showed
South Korea raised its holdings of gold by nearly 16 tonnes in
July. The country has doubled its bullion reserves in just one
year after being one of the largest purchasers of gold in 2011. 
    Paraguay also raised its reserves in July from a few
thousand ounces to more than 8 tonnes. So far this year, central
banks have added a net 262.1 tonnes to their reserves, compared
with 203.4 tonnes in the first eight months of 2011. 
    Private investors have also added to their holdings of gold
through exchange-traded funds backed by physical metal, which
now hold a record 74.1 million ounces. 
    In other precious metals, silver edged down 0.7
percent to $33.71. Platinum gained 0.7 percent to
$1,626.25 an ounce, while palladium was down 0.9 percent
on the day at $634.97 an ounce.
    Platinum group metals rebounded, after palladium's biggest
one-day drop in six months on Monday, as platinum output
appeared to return to normal in top producer South Africa.
 3:06 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1766.40   1.80   0.1  1761.30 1777.90  135,807
 US Silver DEC  33.948 -0.036  -0.1   33.730  34.545   42,212
 US Plat OCT   1631.80   9.80   0.6  1617.90 1644.50   17,626
 US Pall DEC    640.85  -4.65  -0.7   637.50  649.55    3,800
                                                               
 Gold          1760.25  -3.40  -0.2  1760.03 1774.90         
 Silver         33.710 -0.230  -0.7   33.720  34.470
 Platinum      1626.25  11.82   0.7  1621.36 1638.99
 Palladium      634.97  -6.03  -0.9   640.00  647.00
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        153,074   151,762   183,839     16.88   -0.31
 US Silver       45,924    58,720    52,991     35.84    7.55
 US Platinum     31,529    19,466     9,341     23.65    0.18
 US Palladium     3,919     8,471     4,645                  
                                                               
  

 (Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.