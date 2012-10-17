PRECIOUS-Gold up slightly on US housing starts, dollar drop

* Emerging-market demand up, ETF liquidation unseen-analyst * U.S. housing starts rise fastest in four years * Moody's maintains Spain's investment grade rating * Coming up: US weekly jobless claims, Philly Fed index Thurs (Adds market details, updates prices) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Gold inched up on Wednesday, partially recovering from sharp losses early in the week, in reaction to the dollar dropping for a second day and to a rise in U.S. housing starts. The metal, a traditional inflation hedge, was also supported by economic optimism after Moody's affirmed Spain's investment-grade credit rating, allaying fears that the euro zone's fourth largest economy would be cut to a junk rating. Gold fell to a one-month low on Monday after a string of recent strong U.S. data that called into question the extent of the Federal Reserve's latest bond-buying program to boost the economy. "The recent correction in gold prices appears to be ending. We detected no fresh liquidation in the major gold-ETFs and increased emerging markets demand in the last couple of days," said HSBC metals analyst James Steel. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent at $1,748.20 an ounce by 2:54 p.m. EDT (1854 GMT), its second consecutive day gain. It had dropped almost 2 percent in the two previous sessions. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled up $6.70 an ounce at $1,753, with trading volume about 35 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Open interest in gold futures fell over 3 percent to 462,826 lots by Tuesday, CME data showed. The drop was due to a combination of short-covering, long liquidation and funds switching to better-performing equities, said George Gero, vice president of RBC Capital Markets. Gold rose along with a higher S&P 500 equities index, after U.S. Commerce Department data showed groundbreaking on new U.S. homes increased by 15 percent in September, its quickest pace in more than four years. Holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds climbed on Tuesday, helped by an inflow to U.S. Comex Gold Trust. Gold ETF posted sharp outflows earlier this week. NARROW RANGE EXPECTED Analysts expect gold prices to remain in a tight range as investors waited for fresh direction on Europe, where a summit of European Union leaders begins on Thursday. The trading range is expected to be narrow this week with the COMEX November option expiring next week and significant open interest near its current level at $1,750 an ounce, TD Bank strategists said in a note. Investors will also be watching China's third-quarter gross domestic product figure due later this week. Weak data may point to stimulative policies that could be supportive for gold. HSBC's Steel on Wednesday cut its 2012 average gold price outlook on weak prices earlier this year, but he raised its 2013 and 2014 forecasts on investor demand and high commodity prices. Among other metals, silver climbed 0.6 percent to $33.13 an ounce. Platinum group metals largely ignored gains in industrial metals, which were led by copper. Spot platinum gained 1.2 percent to $1,658.20 an ounce, while spot palladium was up 2 percent to $647.60. 2:54 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1753.00 6.70 0.4 1744.00 1755.00 101,129 US Silver DEC 33.232 0.273 0.8 32.880 33.300 24,188 US Plat JAN 1670.50 25.30 1.5 1646.60 1672.90 6,967 US Pall DEC 653.40 14.45 2.3 639.75 654.95 2,524 Gold 1748.20 1.01 0.1 1743.81 1753.20 Silver 33.130 0.200 0.6 32.890 33.250 Platinum 1658.20 19.70 1.2 1646.80 1664.99 Palladium 647.60 12.40 2.0 641.27 651.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 111,444 169,497 174,197 15.32 -0.34 US Silver 25,595 50,977 56,710 35 7.00 US Platinum 7,042 15,871 9,767 23.71 2.48 US Palladium 2,556 4,228 4,819 (Additional reporting by Clare Hutchison in London; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Grant McCool)