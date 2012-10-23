FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold down 1 pct near $1,700/oz on economic fears
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2012 / 2:56 PM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold down 1 pct near $1,700/oz on economic fears

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold hits lowest since Sept. 7 as S&P, commods tumble
    * Bullion price breaks below 50-day moving average
    * Deflation worry returns, optimism about Fed stimulus fades
    * Coming up: US new home sales, Fed policy statement Wed.

 (Adds markets details, updates prices)
    By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Gold fell more than 1 percent
on Tuesday to just above $1,700 an ounce, hit by economic
worries that also slammed equities and commodities and lifted
the dollar.
    Bullion, a traditional inflation hedge, broke below a key
technical support - the 50-day moving average - as U.S. equities
slid more than 1 percent on poor earnings from major
multinationals, which fed fears of a global economic slowdown.
    Other commodities also fell broadly as worries over
the European economic crisis cut demand expectations. On Monday,
Moody's downgraded five Spanish regions, citing their limited
cash reserves and forthcoming bond repayments. 
    "Gold is behaving like every other risk asset today. The
negative sentiment around the Moody's downgrades on Spain has
peeled back all risk markets," said Jeffrey Sherman, commodities
portfolio manager of DoubleLine Capital LP, which manages more
than $45 billion in assets.
    Spot gold was down 1.3 percent at $1,706.20 an ounce
by 2:31 p.m. EDT (1831 GMT).
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
down $16.90 at $1,709.40 an ounce, with trading volume about 20
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
    On gold options, uncertainty about the Nov. 6 U.S.
presidential election prompted investors to reduce bullish bets
and guard against further losses, said independent COMEX gold
options floor trader Jonathan Jossen.
    Gold hit a 2012 high at $1,795.69 earlier this 
month but it has not broken above $1,800.
    Silver fell 2.2 percent on Tuesday to $31.69 an
ounce.       

    FED MEETING EYED
    The Fed is due to issue its latest policy statement on
Wednesday. Most economists expect the U.S. central bank to
refrain from any additional easing ahead of the elections.    
    Market watchers said the economy appeared to be slowing
despite the latest bond-buying by the Fed to boost growth. 
    "It feels like deflation is now back in, and the
quantitative easing is not going to help out the economy," said
Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker at futures brokerage
R.J. O'Brien.
    In its last policy meeting in September, the Fed tied its
$40 billion-a-month bond-buying to U.S. jobs growth. While some
recent data have been encouraging, the jobless rate remains at a
relatively high 7.8 percent.
    Signs of better physical demand, however, should limit
further losses, analysts said.
    In India, historically the world's largest bullion consumer,
demand picked up as prices dipped ahead of a key festival season
that is seen as an auspicious time to buy gold. 
    Gold-backed exchange-traded funds also posted
an increase in holdings, with the bulk of those moving into the
world's largest gold ETF, the SPDR Gold Trust  
    Platinum group metals also fell sharply on Tuesday, tracking
copper's <0#HG:> heavy losses. 
    Platinum was down 2.1 percent at $1,568.25 an ounce,
while palladium dropped 4.3 percent to $592.72 an ounce
after breaking below major technical support at its 100-day
moving average.
 2:31 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1709.40 -16.90  -1.0  1705.10 1731.20  130,088
 US Silver DEC  31.793 -0.459  -1.4   31.650  32.500   32,856
 US Plat JAN   1575.60 -36.60  -2.3  1573.70 1616.30   10,519
 US Pall DEC    593.85 -28.80  -4.6   590.40  628.05    7,551
                                                               
 Gold          1706.20 -22.09  -1.3  1705.40 1729.99         
 Silver         31.690 -0.700  -2.2   31.660  32.460
 Platinum      1568.25 -34.05  -2.1  1575.00 1608.50
 Palladium      592.72 -26.88  -4.3   593.90  624.50
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        137,614   162,601   174,010     15.15   -0.33
 US Silver       34,008    48,461    56,414        35    7.00
 US Platinum     10,739    14,680     9,785     22.27   -0.08
 US Palladium     7,615     3,925     4,796                  
                                                               
    

 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey and David Brough in London;
Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.