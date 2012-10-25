FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds above $1,700/oz on economic optimism
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds above $1,700/oz on economic optimism

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Better economic sentiment boosts inflation-hedge buying
    * Eyes on next week's Bank of Japan policy meeting
    * Dealers track seasonal Indian demand before Diwali
    * Coming up: U.S. GDP data, consumer sentiment Friday


    By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Gold rose above $1,700 an ounce
o n T hursday, a day after it fell under that threshhold, boosted
by encouraging United Kingdom GDP growth data and expectations
the Bank of Japan will further loosen its monetary policy.
    Bullion, a traditional inflation hedge, climbed after data
showed Britain posted its strongest quarterly economic growth in
five years, although temporary effects may have masked a weaker
underlying picture. 
    "The nice U.K. report suggested that the global economy is
rebounding slowly, and the fund liquidation we saw earlier this
week seems to have dried up," said Bill O'Neill, partner of
commodity investment firm LOGIC Advisors.
    Gold rebounded from a seven-week low hit on Wednesday after
the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its plan to keep stimulating
growth until the job market improves but offered few positive
surprises. 
    Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,712.39 an ounce by
3:11 p.m. EDT (1911 GMT), rebounding from Wednesday's low of
$1,698.39. 
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
up $11.40 an ounce at $1,713, with trading volume about 20
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
    Bullion rallied to an 11-month peak above $1,795 an ounce in
early October after the Fed's latest program of purchasing
mortgage-backed debt stirred inflation worries.
    Momentum has since stalled, leaving prices vulnerable to
swings in wider markets, with weak global economic data helping
send prices below $1,700.
    Also, speculation that the Bank of Japan will unveil further
monetary stimulus boosted gold. Sources told Reuters the Bank of
Japan is expected to ease monetary policy next week by expanding
asset purchases. 
    Silver climbed 1.5 percent at $32.13 an ounce.
        
    INDIAN BUYING EYED
    The lower prices were also drawing in new buyers, with
dealers anticipating a pickup in demand from India before the
Hindu festive season peaks next month with Diwali, which marks
the start of the wedding season, a major gold-buying event.
    Gold's outlook also hinges on uncertainty related to the
Nov. 6 U.S. election and the so-called "fiscal cliff," a series
of automatic spending cuts and tax increases in 2012 if Congress
fails to reach a deficit reduction deal by the end of the year.
 
    In official-sector activity, IMF data showed Venezuela and
Russia cut holdings, taking advantage of the historically high
price of gold. 
    Platinum group metals also rebounded after they suffered
heavy losses earlier this week as economic worries hit demand.
    Platinum was up 0.4 percent at $1,560.75 an ounce,
while palladium gained 1.9 percent to $600.60 an ounce.
 3:11 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT 
               SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL 
 US Gold DEC   1713.00  11.40   0.7  1702.30 1718.90  116,949 
 US Silver DEC  32.078  0.458   1.4   31.735  32.260   33,031 
 US Plat JAN   1568.80   6.10   0.4  1563.50 1587.80    7,092 
 US Pall DEC    604.50  11.75   2.0   595.65  609.85    3,835 
                                                               
 Gold          1712.39  10.46   0.6  1702.01 1717.60         
 Silver         32.130  0.470   1.5   31.740  32.220 
 Platinum      1560.75   6.25   0.4  1563.50 1581.00 
 Palladium      600.60  11.20   1.9   597.00  607.50 
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY 
               CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG 
 US Gold        138,896   163,984   173,674     15.31   -0.58 
 US Silver       38,925    48,070    56,211        25    0.00 
 US Platinum      7,312    14,760     9,806      20.1   -0.07 
 US Palladium     4,013     3,980     4,814

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
