PRECIOUS-Gold down on economic worry, volume light due to storm
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold down on economic worry, volume light due to storm

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Hurricane Sandy hits U.S. East Coast
    * U.S. stock markets shut through Tuesday
    * CME Globex electronic trading remains open
    * Coming up: Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting Tuesday


    By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Monday on
worries about the global economy, and trading was far below
normal as a monster hurricane began battering the U.S. East
Coast and exchanges were shut in New York.
    CME Group Inc. closed the COMEX/NYMEX trading floor
while keeping its Globex electronic platform running.
    Last week, gold declined for the third straight week due to
a string of lackluster U.S. economic data and uncertainty over
the future of U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus. It was gold's first
three-week decline in more than a year. 
    Hurricane Sandy, which forecasters said could be the largest
to hit the mainland in U.S. history, led to the first
weather-related shutdown of U.S. stock markets in 27 years. Wall
Street will remain shut through Tuesday. 
    Bullion could stay rangebound in the near term due
uncertainty about the outcome of the Nov. 6 U.S. elections, with
most polls showing a deadlock between President Barack Obama and
Republican challenger Mitt Romney. 
    "Trading desks will be lightly staffed due to the massive
storm...and the fact that the polls remain tight will likely
discourage investors from taking a definitive view on the
precious metals group for the next few days," Edward Meir,
metals analyst at brokerage INTL FCStone.      
    Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,708.06 an ounce
by 1:49 p.m. EDT (1749 GMT). 
    U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
$3.20 an ounce at $1,708.70, with trading volume at only
one-third of its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
    Other than light trading volume, the gold market largely
ignored Hurricane Sandy, which was expected to wreak havoc for
50 million people from the Mid-Atlantic to Canada in her path.
    "Gold is a 'safe-haven' for economic and political
events. Weather has virtually nothing to do with gold," said
Bill O'Neill, partner at commodities investment firm LOGIC
Advisors. 
    Analysts and traders said they expected gold to trade in a
narrow range due to uncertainty ahead of Friday U.S. non-farm
payrolls. The Fed has explicitly tied the extent of its latest
buyback of mortgage bond-buybacks to the jobs market recovery.
    The U.S. Department of Labor said on Monday it intended to
release its jobs data on Friday which might now be delayed
because of the massive storm.
    Spot gold is heading for its biggest monthly loss since May
this month, having hit an 11-month peak above $1,795 an ounce on
Oct. 5 based on optimism after the Fed's latest easing program.
    
    US FISCAL CLIFF IN FOCUS
    Investors are also awaiting the U.S. elections and the
so-called "fiscal cliff", a series of automatic spending cuts
and tax increases that will kick in if Congress fails to reach a
deficit-reduction deal by the end of the year.
    In physical markets, gold importers in India, the world's
biggest buyer, are retreating after picking up bargains last
week as prices recovered from a more than two-month low due to
the falling rupee. 
    Among other precious metals, silver fell 1 percent to
$31.73 an ounce, platinum was down 0.5 percent at
$1,530.74 an ounce,  and palladium edged down 0.8 percent
at $587.72 an ounce.
 1:49 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold DEC   1708.70  -3.20  -0.2  1706.20 1717.80   52,984
 US Silver DEC  31.745 -0.291  -0.9   31.680  32.230   15,386
 US Plat JAN   1533.90 -12.10  -0.8  1531.10 1560.00    5,243
 US Pall DEC    589.75  -5.65  -0.9   586.95  601.80    2,201
                                                               
 Gold          1708.06  -2.68  -0.2  1706.45 1716.96         
 Silver         31.730 -0.320  -1.0   31.690  32.190
 Platinum      1530.74  -8.36  -0.5  1532.60 1555.00
 Palladium      587.72  -4.98  -0.8   590.00  600.00
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold         55,501   158,567   173,827     15.28   -0.31
 US Silver       16,684    45,340    56,232     23.45   -0.44
 US Platinum      5,377    13,879     9,735     21.81   -0.19
 US Palladium     2,304     3,883     4,782

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
