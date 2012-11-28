PRECIOUS-Gold drops 1.5 pct on deflation fears, fund sales

* Big sell orders by funds, Dec-Feb contract rollover weigh * Fall not result of momentary pause or erroneous trade-CME * Holdings of biggest gold ETF hit record high * Coming up: U.S. preliminary Q3 GDP, pending home sales Thurs (Recasts, adds market details, updates prices) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its biggest one-day drop in nearly a month, as deflation worries related to a U.S. fiscal crisis and debt-stricken Greece triggered a heavy bout of stop-loss orders from momentum-driven fund investors. After trading slightly lower in Asian dealings, bullion prices suddenly plummeted $25 an ounce at the U.S. pit-session open with an equivalent of more than 2 million ounces of COMEX gold futures changing hands in less than five minutes. There was market talk and speculation about a so-called "fat finger" erroneous trade related to the contract rollover to February from December before Friday's first-notice day. A CME spokesman said the market sold off without triggering a momentary pause which prevents price swings. "I see a significant percentage of stop-loss orders being triggered by algorithm traders. That could further accelerate the declines as we see highly leveraged investors reduce positions," said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer of Sica Wealth, which manages more than $1 billion in assets. A combination of funds' month-end profit taking long liquidation after last week's rise and options-related selling around expirations also pressured bullion, traders said. Spot gold hit a low of $1,705.64 an ounce, its lowest price since Nov. 16. Later, it rebounded off its lows and traded at $1,718.60, down 1.3 percent on the day, by 2:49 p.m. EST (1949 GMT). U.S. COMEX December gold futures settled down $25.80 at $1,716.50. Trading volume was extremely heavy at nearly 440,000 lots, more than doubled its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed, partly boosted by the December-February contract rollover. It is on track to finish among the top three daily turnovers in 2012. Gold's sell-off sent prices near recent lows between $1,703 and $1,705. Bullion could slide further due to a lack of chart support if it breaks below that key support area, analysts said. (Graphic showing gold near recent lows: r.reuters.com/ner34t) LOST MOMENTUM OR SAFE HAVEN? Liquidation by jittery investors who recently added to their long positions following Friday's sharp rally also fuelled Wednesday's rout. CME data showed open interest fell but the gauge of market activity held near a record high reached earlier this week. Even though a recession related to the $600 billion U.S. tax hikes and spending cuts in the new year could severely undermine gold's inflation-hedge appeal, the so-called U.S. fiscal cliff could also boost underlying safe-haven bids, analysts said. This was demonstrated by holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, which hit a record high of 1,345.813 tonnes on Tuesday. Among other precious metals, silver fell in line with gold but also rebounded off a one-week low at $32.89. It was last traded 1 percent lower at $33.68 an ounce. Spot platinum was down 0.4 percent at $1,601.90 an ounce, while spot palladium climbed 0.8 percent to $670.50 an ounce. 2:49 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1716.50 -25.80 -1.5 1705.50 1743.10 250,055 US Silver DEC 33.684 -0.297 -0.9 32.900 34.040 85,795 US Plat JAN 1611.70 -6.80 -0.4 1583.00 1616.90 10,714 US Pall DEC 673.15 4.95 0.7 645.00 673.75 7,042 Gold 1718.60 -23.05 -1.3 1705.64 1742.85 Silver 33.680 -0.340 -1.0 32.890 34.040 Platinum 1601.90 -6.35 -0.4 1584.00 1612.00 Palladium 670.50 5.29 0.8 648.75 671.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 438,508 162,544 176,243 13.63 0.46 US Silver 154,715 50,048 56,340 21.03 -0.17 US Platinum 11,129 8,663 9,487 17.94 0.12 US Palladium 15,365 4,894 4,630 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey and David Brough; Editing by Peter Galloway and Marguerita Choy)