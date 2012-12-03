PRECIOUS-Gold up on dollar dip, mixed manufacturing outlook

* China's manufacturing index up, U.S. posts unexpected drop * Market digests US Republican proposal to avert fiscal crisis * Gold exchange-traded fund holdings hit record * Coming up: U.S. ISM New York report Tuesday (Adds market details, updates prices) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Gold edged up in quiet trade on Monday on a dollar drop and a mixed bag of U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data, while investors remained cautious due to uncertainty over the outcome of U.S. budget talks. A record high in the physical bullion held by the world's largest gold exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Trust underscored strong investment demand, and better Indian bullion buying suggested physical buying could underpin prices, analysts said. Bullion ended higher in a narrow trading range after Chinese PMI manufacturing data showed the key sector grew last month for the first time in more than a year, while U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in November to its lowest level in more than three years. Gold benefited as the dollar fell on the news. "New contract month and new positions are helping gold. We have some bargain hunting on an improvement from China's PMI and after last Wednesday's heavy selling," said George Gero, vice president at RBC Capital Markets. Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,716.71 an ounce by 3:24 p.m. EST (2024 GMT). Newly created longs lifted gold prices, traders said. Last week, gold dropped sharply after Wednesday's 1.3 percent decline due to a December-February contract rollover and worries that the U.S. fiscal crisis might lead to a recession. U.S. COMEX gold futures for February delivery settled up $8.40 at $1,721.10 an ounce. Trading volume was around 50 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Turnover has dropped as most investors have completed rolling their contract to February from December after first-notice day last Friday. Bullion investors are digesting a proposal by the U.S. House of Representatives Republican leaders who called for $2.2 trillion in new deficit-reduction over 10 years in their latest effort to avert the approaching automatic $600 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts in early January. Some analysts say lengthy and acrimonious talks could prompt safe-haven buying of gold. However, others warned long-drawn-out talks could hurt the precious metal if they spark broad-based selling of stocks and commodities. Also underpinning gold were signs that U.S. central bankers appeared satisfied with the impact of their latest monetary stimulus. Silver rose 0.7 percent to $33.64 an ounce. SPDR GOLD HOLDINGS HIT RECORD Underscoring investors' interest in the metal, holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds hit a record high, and speculators raised their net length in gold for the third straight week. Platinum group metals, which are mainly used to make auto catalytic converters to clean exhaust fumes, received a boost after data showed U.S. auto sales in November was on pace for a near five-year high and executives are optimistic about 2013. Spot platinum edged up 0.1 percent to $1,601.80 an ounce, and palladium rose 1.4 percent to $686.80 an ounce. 3:24 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold FEB 1721.10 8.40 0.5 1714.20 1724.90 92,870 US Silver MAR 33.759 0.480 1.4 33.455 33.930 29,555 US Plat JAN 1613.80 9.20 0.6 1593.50 1615.40 7,118 US Pall MAR 691.25 3.05 0.4 680.05 693.80 3,367 Gold 1716.71 1.82 0.1 1713.35 1721.71 Silver 33.640 0.250 0.7 33.440 33.810 Platinum 1601.80 2.30 0.1 1596.50 1612.00 Palladium 686.80 9.80 1.4 682.00 689.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 97,176 185,779 174,396 12.98 -0.12 US Silver 31,776 58,442 52,585 22.2 1.55 US Platinum 7,970 8,865 8,902 17.86 -0.55 US Palladium 3,434 6,007 4,737 (Additional reporting by David Brough in London; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Andrew Hay)