PRECIOUS-Gold down ahead of BoE, ECB meetings, PGMs up

* Bullion investors await BoE, ECB meetings on Thursday * Platinum, palladium jump on fund buying, auto-sector boon * Gold's premium over platinum shrinks to four-month low * Coming up: US weekly jobless claims, wholesale data Thurs (Adds market details, updates prices) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Gold eased in light trading on Wednesday, giving back some of the previous session's gains, while platinum group metals rallied as improving U.S. auto sales and a better economic outlook triggered fund buying. Bullion retreated after Tuesday's almost 1 percent gain, lifted by speculation the Bank of Japan will consider easing monetary policy again in January. Signs of better Asian physical demand from China and India, however, provide underlying support, traders said. Market sentiment remains cautious after minutes from the December meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee showed several top officials favored slowing or stopping the stimulus program "well before" the end of the year. "The gold market now focuses on the ECB meeting tomorrow and the FOMC meeting at the end of the month. Other than those, gold has struggled to find a direction in a slow news week," said David Meger, director of metals trading at Vision Financial Markets. The metal market will now closely monitor remarks from Thursday's meetings of both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank for any hint about the central banks' monetary policies. A string of U.S. economic data next week including retail sales, consumer prices and housing starts could offer new catalyst for the gold market, analysts said. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,656.20 an ounce by 3:02 p.m. EST (2002 GMT). U.S. COMEX gold futures for February delivery settled down $6.70 at $1,655.50, with trading volume at around 20 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Technical selling also weighed down on gold after the metal ran into resistance after it has failed to hold gains above its 200-day moving average at around $1,660 in recent sessions, analysts said. In the physical market, gold buying tailed off in major consumer India after a strong start to the week as dealers awaited a further price correction, traders said. Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New York's SPDR Gold Trust, eased for a second day and are down 11 tonnes from the start of the year. ECONOMIC OPTIMISM BOOSTS PALLADIUM Palladium rose 2.4 percent to $684 an ounce for its biggest one-day gain in around two weeks. However, palladium was still down 0.3 percent for week after it lost almost 3 percent on Monday. Small gains in U.S. equities amid a brighter economic outlook and signs of continuous improvement in U.S. auto sales prompted funds to pour into palladium, Vision's Meger said. Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.3 percent to $30.27 an ounce, while platinum gained 1.3 percent to $1,594.50 an ounce. Gold's premium over platinum, a historically unusual phenomenon that has persisted since the first quarter of last year, fell to $60, its lowest at around since mid-September on Wednesday. 3:02 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold FEB 1655.50 -6.70 -0.4 1651.30 1666.00 118,484 US Silver MAR 30.249 -0.216 -0.7 30.065 30.575 31,730 US Plat JAN 1597.80 17.20 1.1 1576.40 1601.40 208 US Pall MAR 688.20 20.35 3.0 673.10 693.50 4,614 Gold 1656.20 -2.40 -0.1 1652.00 1665.80 Silver 30.270 -0.080 -0.3 30.080 30.560 Platinum 1594.50 20.80 1.3 1579.50 1599.00 Palladium 684.00 15.90 2.4 674.20 690.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 139,957 158,079 174,192 13.35 -0.07 US Silver 36,902 48,280 53,114 22.4 -1.38 US Platinum 15,016 14,016 10,480 16.79 -0.19 US Palladium 4,657 4,575 4,802 (Additonal reporting by Jan Harvey and Veronica Brown in London; Editing by Marguerita Choy)