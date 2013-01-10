PRECIOUS-Gold tops $1,675 on ECB comments; PGMs up on China

* No hints on near-term euro area rate cut after ECB meeting * Gold-platinum ratio at tightest since April 2012 * Chinese exports data boost platinum to highest in a month * Coming up: U.S. trade data, Dec. Federal Budget Friday (Adds market details, updates prices) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Gold rose 1 percent to $1,675 an ounce on Thursday, notching its biggest one-day gain in 2013, as signs that the European Central Bank will not cut interest rates any time soon boosted bullion buying. Platinum group metals (PGMs) also climbed 2 percent as encouraging Chinese export-growth data triggered broad gains in industrial commodities and equities. Recent improvement in U.S. vehicle sales also boosted demand for the PGMs largely consumed as autocatalytic converters, traders said. Gold has rebounded 3 percent after hitting a 4-1/2 month low under $1,625 an ounce last week, when minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in December showed several top officials favored slowing or stopping the stimulus program "well before" the end of the year. "Gold was oversold after the Fed minutes. I don't see the Fed will be doing anything to withdraw stimulus soon," said Bill O'Neill, partner of commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors. "Clearly, Mario Draghi is leaving room for accommodation, and the overall global pattern of central bank easing continues to be there," he said. The euro zone economy will remain weak in 2013, said ECB President Mario Draghi, and he forecast a gradual recovery only in late 2013, as the ECB held interest rates at a record low of 0.75 percent. Spot gold rose 1.1 percent to $1,675.70 an ounce by 3:03 p.m. EST (2003 GMT), having earlier hit a one-week high of $1,678.60 an ounce. U.S. COMEX gold futures for February delivery settled up $22.50 at $1,678 an ounce, with trading volume about 5 percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Central bank monetary stimulus was a key driver behind gold's 12th year of annual gains in 2012 as investors were drawn to bullion as a hedge against inflation. An around 1.5 percent gain in the euro against the dollar and increases in crude oil further boosted gold's gain. Also underpinning gold was data showing China's export growth rebounded surprisingly sharply to a seven-month high in December after seven straight quarters of slowdown. Credit Suisse analyst Tom Kendall said the Chinese data and the dollar's drop helped pave the way for gold's run towards the next resistance level at $1,703 an ounce. Silver rose 1.6 percent to $30.82 an ounce. WHITE HOT PLATINUM GROUP METALS Spot platinum hit its highest in a month and was last up 2.4 percent at $1,629.50 an ounce, while palladium rose 2 percent to $696.60 for a third day of gains. Gold's premium over platinum, a historically unusual phenomenon that has persisted since the first quarter of 2012, fell to less than $50, its lowest since mid-April. Signs of continuous improvement in U.S. auto sales have also given a brighter tone to PGMs, alongside supply issues created by labour unrest in South Africa's producing belt. Platinum and palladium prices may rise to record nominal highs in the long run, boosted by growing investment interest in PGM exchange-traded funds, futures and options, commodities research and asset management firm CPM Group said in a note. 3:03 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold FEB 1678.00 22.50 1.4 1653.80 1678.80 139,308 US Silver MAR 30.918 0.669 2.2 30.255 30.950 38,271 US Plat JAN 1632.40 34.60 2.2 1595.20 1632.50 125 US Pall MAR 702.20 14.00 2.0 685.55 705.00 4,398 Gold 1675.70 18.41 1.1 1654.60 1678.60 Silver 30.820 0.490 1.6 30.280 30.910 Platinum 1629.50 38.50 2.4 1595.25 1632.50 Palladium 696.60 13.50 2.0 686.30 702.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 164,006 154,109 174,222 13.4 -0.15 US Silver 44,914 46,425 53,155 22.01 -0.39 US Platinum 16,033 14,178 10,502 17.09 0.30 US Palladium 4,560 4,201 4,802 (Additonal reporting by Veronica Brown in London and Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Richard Chang)