PRECIOUS-Gold stuck below $1,400/oz as stocks and dollar firm

* Gold back on a downward path after 2 pct gain last week

* Dollar index drifts up, stocks gain

* U.S. 10-yr bond yields pick up

* Physical demand remains strong in Asia (Updates prices)

By Veronica Brown

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Gold slipped around one percent on Tuesday, having failed to hurdle $1,400 an ounce, with physical demand overshadowed by hesitancy from investors in bullion-backed funds (ETFs) who were discouraged by a rising dollar and firmer stock markets.

Dealers also noted U.S. 10-year treasury yields above 2 percent and tame inflation expectations as other negative factors for the market as bullion has no interest rate.

Spot gold fell 1.1 percent to $1,378.89 an ounce by 1200 GMT, after gaining more than half a percent on Monday. It rose 2 percent last week - its strongest weekly percentage gain in a month - but is still down around 18 percent for the year.

The dollar index was up 0.1 percent, while European stocks traded near recent multi-year highs after euro zone officials reassured nervous investors that ECB monetary policy will remain accommodative for as long as needed.

“We made several attempts at the $1,400 level but, especially the last three, have failed every time,” Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen said.

“The tug of war continues as the physical market is happy picking up gold at these levels, but the paper market isn’t - they are seeing bond yields up and inflation staying subdued. They’re potentially worried that the dollar could have a bit of a renaissance,” he added.

On physical markets bullion is being sold at high premiums compared with spot prices as there is not enough supply to meet the strong demand.

“We are not seeing any signs of slowing down. People are still thinking it is a good price to go in at,” said Zane Lim, regional manager of operations at Singapore-based dealer BullionStar, adding that most bullion dealers in Singapore were sold out.

Demand in India, the world’s biggest gold market, was however subdued as the peak wedding season cools off, and its central bank takes steps to curb gold purchases.

Gold is still near the two-year low of $1,321.35 hit in mid-April, with investors increasingly opting for higher-yielding equity markets.

Last week, bullion posted its biggest weekly gain in a month after the dollar and stocks were hit by factory data from China and the United States suggesting the pace of manufacturing had slowed.

Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, are at their lowest since mid-February 2009, falling 0.24 percent to 1,016.16 tonnes on Friday. The fund held 1,350.50 tonnes of gold at the beginning of 2013.

Traders said that the expiry of June COMEX options later in the day may leave the market around current levels and below $1,400, where good sized open interest is pegged, in coming hours.

U.S. gold fell 0.6 percent to $1,377.90 an ounce. Silver was down 1.4 percent to $22.31 an ounce and palladium dropped 1.1 percent to $727.72 an ounce, while platinum was flat on the day at $1,447.49 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Keiron Henderson and David Cowell)