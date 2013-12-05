FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold drops 1 pct on uncertainty over Fed tapering
December 5, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold drops 1 pct on uncertainty over Fed tapering

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold off lows on positioning ahead of Friday's jobs data
    * Positive showing from U.S. Q3 GDP, weekly jobless claims
    * Incoming Barrick chairman says would consider hedging
    * Coming up: U.S. November nonfarm payrolls Friday


    By Frank Tang and Veronica Brown
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Gold fell 1 percent on
Thursday on encouraging U.S. economic growth data, but it
sharply pared losses as an increase in business inventories
fueled speculation the Federal Reserve has to keep its
bond-buying stimulus for now.
    Trading was extremely choppy. Bullion fell as much as 2
percent earlier in the session, but prices recovered as
participants adjusted positions ahead of Friday's all-important
November U.S. nonfarm payrolls, traders said. 
    Data released on Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew
faster than initially estimated in the third quarter and that
the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits unexpectedly fell last week, but underlying domestic
demand remained sluggish, buoying the case for the Fed to stay
with its $85 billion bond-buying stimulus. 
    "When gold climbed to the higher end of a recent range
earlier today, there was a lot of algorithmic trading which
drove prices lower," said Jeffrey Christian, managing director
of commodities consultant CPM Group.
    "We are in an extremely volatile market with a great deal of
uncertainty." 
    Spot gold was down 1.1 percent at $1,229.69 per ounce
by 2:05 p.m. EST (1905 GMT), sharply off a low of $1,216.84
earlier in the session.
    U.S. Comex gold futures for February delivery settled
down $15.30 at $1,231.90 an ounce, with trading volume on track
to finish in line with its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters
data showed.
    Bullion gained the most in more than a month on Wednesday as
investors aggressively bought back their bearish bets on fears
of higher prices.
    Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 2.70 tonnes to 838.71
tonnes on Wednesday, the lowest since early 2009. 
    On the mining front, the incoming chairman of Barrick Gold
Corp, John Thornton, said he would consider a hedging
strategy, given the volatility in the price of gold, but this
did not mean Barrick was poised to change tack on the issue.
 
    In other metals, silver followed gold's moves and was
down 1.1 percent at $19.45 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.8
percent to $1,356.99, while palladium rose 0.8 percent to
$730.50.
 2:05 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold FEB   1231.90 -15.30  -1.2  1216.30 1243.20  138,556
 US Silver MAR  19.570 -0.260  -1.3   19.215  19.720   39,288
 US Plat JAN   1363.50 -12.50  -0.9  1352.90 1369.90   10,093
 US Pall MAR    736.85   7.60   1.0   722.00  739.00    3,399
                                                              
 Gold          1229.69 -13.52  -1.1  1216.84 1243.54         
 Silver         19.450 -0.220  -1.1   19.250  19.720
 Platinum      1356.99 -11.51  -0.8  1357.50 1373.50
 Palladium      730.50   6.00   0.8   726.30  735.50
                                                              
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        145,595   174,766   187,777     20.52    0.72
 US Silver       42,779    60,342    57,572     28.57   -1.26
 US Platinum     12,975     9,820    12,502      16.3    0.18
 US Palladium     3,437     8,226     5,952     19.01   -0.96

